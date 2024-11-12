Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy has been praised by local football fans on Tuesday, 12 November 2024, his 47th birthday

The former Manchester United first-team coach is admired in Mzansi after ending his Bafana career as their all-time top scorer

Local football fans praised McCarthy on social media, calling the striker one of the best to ever play for South Africa

Former Manchester United first-team coach Benni McCarthy celebrated his 47th birthday on Tuesday, 12 November 2024.

Local football fans praised the Bafana Bafana legend, calling the striker one of South Africa's greatest players.

Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy celebrated his 47th birthday on Tuesday, 12 November 2024. Image: Simon Stacpoole/Offside and Ash Donelon/Manchester United.

Source: Getty Images

Recently, McCarthy was seen rubbing shoulders with the Springboks in Scotland, posing for pictures alongside his family and the four-time Rugby World Cup champions.

Local fans admire Benni McCarthy

South African celebrated McCarthy's birthday on Twitter (X):

During his career, McCarthy played in Mzansi, Spain, England, the Netherlands, and Portugal, and he is Bafana Bafana's all-time top scorer with 31 goals.

McCarthy is also the only South African to win the UEFA Champions League, having achieved the feat in 2004 with Portuguese side FC Porto.

Fans send well wishes to McCarthy

Local football fans flooded social media to wish McCarthy a happy birthday, while the former striker is still looking for a job since leaving Manchester United.

Vusi Sthenjwa is a fan:

"SA's one and only scoring machine."

Tshawe Real Sebe has high praise for Benni:

"The greatest to ever do it, out of South Africa. No one compares to the Bennediction."

Menelisi Manzini wished Benni well:

"Happy birthday, Benni."

Zane Ntombela sent well wishes:

"Happy birthday, legend."

Pronel Mastermind celebrates this special day:

"Happy birthday, Benni, in the 18 area. Long live legend."

Jabulani Zanempi Zulu admires Benni:

"Happy birthday to the number one striker. Our very own South African son."

Andile Ace is joyful:

"Halakasha, it's Benni in the area again."

Edgar Ngobeni hopes for the best:

"Happy birthday. May God continue to bless you, and have a fabulous day."

Tshumane X-man wants a new job for Benni:

"Happy birthday. We need you at Bafana Bafana.”

Sbusiso Asanda Sk Mbatha has a wish:

"Baffles me as to why he doesn't want to come home and strengthen the coaching staff of Pirates."

Benni McCarthy celebrates milestone

As Briefly News reported, Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy celebrated a milestone after his children started primary and secondary school on the same day.

Bafana's all-time top scorer celebrated the achievement alongside his wife, Stacey, on social media, much to the delight of local fans.

Source: Briefly News