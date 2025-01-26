Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng has warned other clubs in the Nedbank Cup after the Buccaneers knocked out Richards Bay in the last 32

The Soweto giants defeated the Natal Rich Boys 3-1 at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Sunday afternoon

The Bafana Bafana winger was named the Man of Match after producing a top class display for the Sea Robbers

South African international Relebohile Mofokeng has sent a strong warning to other teams in the Nedbank Cup after Orlando Pirates defeated Richards Bays 3-1 in the last 32 clash on Sunday.

The Bafana Bafana star produced a Man of the Match performance against the Natal Rich Boys at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium in Durban.

Patrick Maswanganyi scored a brace in the first half of the match before Richards Bay's Yanela Mbuthuma reduced the deficit in the early minutes of the second half, but a late goal from Tshegofatso Mabasa gave the Sea Robbers the deserved win over the Natal Rich Boys.

Despite Maswanganyi scoring a brace, it was Mofokeng who took the limelight with his performance and was named the best player of the match as he assisted two of the Bucs' three goals.

Mofokeng send messages to other clubs in Nedbank Cup

According to iDiskiTimes, Relebohile Mofokeng in an interview with SuperSport TV after the match sent a warning to other teams still competing in the Nedbank Cup that they face a difficult task when they come up against them in the competition.

Pirates are the defending champions in the Nedbank Cup, and they remain the favourites to win the competition and also the team to beat.

“I think in Durban it’s home, so we have to continue to keep them [fans] happy, so yeah I think we’re doing good” he said.

“We play every game as a cup final, so I think us winning will help us going forward. We want it all. We want the league and the cups.

“I think it’s going to be very difficult for other teams to beat us because we’re used to winning. We just have to continue so that we keep making the fans happy.”

