Former Orlando Pirates star Patrick Phungwayo said greed from his academy cost him a move to Europe ahead of his PSL career

The former Bucs defender said he could have played for teams in England or France but was priced out of a move

Local football fans reacted with scepticism on social media as they cast doubt over the player who retired in 2019 after playing for Free State Stars

Patrick Phungwayo, a former Orlando Pirates defender, said greed cost him a move to Europe before he made his PSL debut in 2008 for Bidvest Wits.

Before he made his move to Pirates, Phungwayo said he was invited for trials at Manchester United, but the move fell through after his academy demanded compensation.

After playing for Wits, Pirates and Free State Stars, Phungwayo hung up his boots in 2019 while he said he could have followed in the footsteps of Mzansi winger Shandre Campbell.

Patrick Phungwayo said greed cost him a move to Europe

According to FARPost, Phungwayo said greedy behaviour from his academy ended his European dreams while Pirates continues to promote promising youngsters to their squad.

Phungwayo said:

“If I look back when I was young, teams like Manchester United invited me to come train there. Blackburn Rovers also invited me when I was around the age of 17, 18, and 19. I was still in the academy, so they came and scouted me in the academy.

I had teams that wanted me, but because of that, they can’t buy you. I couldn’t sign because people wanted money at that time. I also had a team that was so serious about signing me in France; they promised the academy that when I made it professional, they would then give them something, but if it wasn’t for greed.”

South African youngsters attract interest from overseas clubs

While Phungwayo’s dreams of playing overseas were dashed, several current Mzansi youngsters still have a chance of one day playing in Europe’s top leagues.

Stars such as Relebohile Mofokeng, Emile Witbooi and Manelisi Mazibuko have attracted interest from European nations while Campbell continues to impress in Belgium.

Cape Town City youngster Witbooi attended trials at Chelsea, while Mazibuko could move to Portugal, and Mofokeng could make a blockbuster switch to Spanish giants FC Barcelona.

Fans question Phungwayo’s story

Local football fans reacted with scepticism on social media, casting doubt over Phungwayo’s claim that he could have played overseas.

Best Makholwa Martin Jr. said another player was denied a move to Europe:

“Even Teko Modise was denied an opportunity to play abroad by Orlando Pirates.”

Sultan Sultan does not believe Phungwayo:

“Maybe he was talking about Manchester United MDC.”

Madimetja Mmako remembers Phungwayo:

“He started well at Pirates but got injured, and Matlaba stepped in and never looked back. Matlaba is now a club legend.”

Siphamandla Mkhulise backs Phungwayo’s comments:

“I believe his story. I know an amateur from Ennerdale that went to Liverpool FC and mesmerised them.”

Bonolo Bohlale is sceptical:

“Lol did he play for Bafana at least before he talked about Man United?”

