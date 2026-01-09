Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is set to retire after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, ending a transformative era for Bafana Bafana

SAFA faces the challenge of finding a successor who can maintain the team’s progress while bringing fresh ideas

Briefly News spoke exclusively to Bongani Shushabino Mthimkhulu about the future leadership of South Africa’s national team

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos was appointed to lead South Africa's national team in May 2021. During his tenure, he guided the team to consecutive Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifications in 2023 and 2025. He also secured South Africa’s spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking the nation’s first qualification since 2002.

Towards the end of 2025, Broos announced he would retire from coaching after the World Cup in July, bringing an end to his more than four-decade-long illustrious football career. He had hoped to improve on Bafana Bafana’s third-place finish at the 2023 AFCON, but South Africa’s campaign ended in the round of 16 following a defeat to Cameroon.

With Broos’ retirement all but confirmed, the South African Football Association (SAFA) faces the critical task of finding a suitable successor for the Belgian tactician.

Bafana Bafana succession plan

South African football administrators and stakeholders are increasingly focused on succession planning as Broos approaches the last months of his tenure. His decision to step down after the 2026 FIFA World Cup has intensified debate about who could take over the national team.

Bongani Shushabino Mthimkhulu told Briefly News in an exclusive interview that Broos’ time at Bafana Bafana had been stabilising, bringing “structure, tactical clarity, and renewed belief” to the squad. Mthimkhulu said Broos restored consistency, discipline, and a clear competitive identity, which had been absent before his arrival.

He explained that Broos’ imminent retirement has sparked renewed discussion among supporters, pundits, and football officials about the team’s long-term direction. While this debate is not new, it has gained urgency as the World Cup cycle approaches.

Potential successors and SAFA’s decision-making

Mthimkhulu highlighted several names emerging as potential Bafana Bafana coaches. Recently appointed Stellenbosch head coach Hunt remains highly respected for his domestic success and disciplined approach. MC Alger and former Mamelodi Sundowns gaffer Rhulani Mokwena, representing a new generation of South African coaches, is praised for his progressive tactics and growing experience at the elite level.

KwaZulu-Natal-based Golden Arrows head coach Manqoba Mngqithi is admired for his deep knowledge of local football and experience in high-pressure environments.

Clubless Pitso Mosimane stands out as a proven winner, with extensive continental achievements and the ability to manage top players. Former Orlando Pirates head coach José Riveiro has publicly expressed interest in the national team role, while former Ivory Coast and Zambian boss Hervé Renard continues to attract attention as a two-time AFCON-winning coach with extensive international experience.

Looking ahead, Mthimkhulu said analysts believe Broos’ successor will need to balance continuity with evolution, protecting the tactical identity built under Broos while introducing fresh ideas. Leadership qualities, knowledge of South African football, and the ability to compete consistently at AFCON and World Cup levels are expected to guide SAFA’s decision-making.

He concluded that the next coach will inherit a squad on firmer footing but will also face heightened expectations, as South Africans increasingly hope Bafana Bafana can compete consistently at the continental and global stage.

