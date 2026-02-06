Losika Ratshukudu has left South African club Ubuthu Football for a lucrative move to Europe this February

The Botswana youngster was part of the players who represented his country at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

The youngster's move to Europe sparked mixed reactions and opinions from football fans on social media

South African football club Ubuntu Football have confirmed the departure of one of their talented player, Losika Ratshukudu, who joined a European club on Friday, February 6, 2026.

Losika Ratshukudu in action during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Group D football match between Benin and Botswana at Rabat Olympic Stadium in Rabat on December 27, 2025. Photo: Paul Ellis

Source: Getty Images

The youngster was part of the squad that represented the Botswana national team at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which was held in Morocco. He featured in their group stage defeat against Gernot Rohr's Benin Republic.

In related news, Bafana Bafana star Thapelo Maseko left Mamelodi Sundowns for a loan move to Europe, with Mihlali Mayambela also snubbing a move back to the Premier Soccer League to stay in Europe.

Ratshukudu joins Croatian club from SA

Ubuthu Football released an official statement on their Facebook page to announce Ratshukudu's move to Croatian club Slaven Belupo.

The Batswana international is the sixth player to leave Ubuthu Football for a move to Europe in the last four seasons. The other five are Munashe Garananga from Zimbabwe, Prince Amponsah from Ghana, and three South Africans, Antonio van Wyk, Siviwe Magidigidi, Flecther Smyth-Lowe.

"We are delighted to share that another Ubuntu Football graduate has signed a professional contract in Europe 🎉⚽️," the club statement reads on Facebook.

"Losika Ratshukudu has signed for Slaven Belupo (Croatia), becoming our sixth graduate/old boy in the past four years to forge a pathway into European football.

"Huge thanks to our friends at @dreamacademy_soccer for their role in this journey. We wish Losika every success as he begins his professional career — confident that his faith, ability and character will continue to open doors."

Fans celebrate Ratshukudu's move to Europe

Ratshukudu's move to Croatia was met with congratulatory messages from football fans on social media as his transfer is seen as a positive step in his football career.

The 20-year-old forward is already a national team player, but moving to Europe further put his football talent in the spotlight for top clubs to poach him in the future.

Losika Ratshukudu joins Slaven Belupo from Ubuthu Football Club. Photo: Ubuthu Football

Source: Facebook

Lin Maroon said:

"Very proud of you, Losika. Well done, things can only get better from here on."

Moritz Kossmann shared:

"Congratulations and well done, Losika Ratshukudu, very proud of you."

Nkululeko Skweyiya wrote:

"Congratulations to the young man!!! Keep working hard and chase your dreams."

Mogatse Amogelang commented:

"This boy is something else. I saw his technique far better than Mofokeng."

Sandile Ncanana reacted:

So South African academies are developing young players to represent their countries, so what South Africa is benefiting here🙄🙄

Tefo Nthebolang added:

"All the best, young man. We are so proud of you here in Botswana."

Source: Briefly News