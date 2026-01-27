Alan Douglas, a revered rugby coach and educator at Bishops Diocesan College, has passed away at 90

He served for over three decades as a teacher, housemaster, and mentor, leaving a lasting legacy in academics and sport

Tributes from former pupils and colleagues highlight his impact as a mentor, coach, and community figure

Rugby coach, respected educator, and housemaster, Alan Douglas, passed away at the age of 90. Douglas devoted more than three decades to shaping the lives of pupils at one of South Africa’s most prestigious schools, Bishops Diocesan College, leaving a lasting legacy in both academics and sport.

Legendary rugby coach and teacher Alan Douglas passed away at 90. Image:@odunionbishops

Source: Instagram

Douglas began his teaching career at SACS before joining Bishops in 1965. Over 35 years, he taught Afrikaans, served as Housemaster of Ogilvie, and coached the 1st XV rugby team, inspiring countless students with his dedication and passion. Colleagues remember him as a teacher whose warmth and guidance extended well beyond the classroom.

Tributes pour in for the iconic Alan Douglas

@rosscalow:

''One of the timeless Greats. Go well, Alan and thank you.''

@hershellegibbs:

''What a man...spoke with such meaning. Half of it I could not understand. RIP Sir.''

@sungoddbysungoddess:

''He was my Afrikaans teacher and rugby coach. A legend amongst the boys and a builder of men. rip oDD Job.''

@fog265;

''A proper school master.''

@dfsward:

''RIP Alan, and deepest condolences to your family - many happy memories.''

Douglas involved in Western Province school sports

Beyond the classroom, Douglas contributed significantly to the school community, including a key role in organising the school’s 150th anniversary celebrations in 1999. He also actively participated in Western Province school sports, mentoring young athletes and fostering a love of rugby.

Douglas has been married to Georgie since 1957, and together they raised three children: Christine, Lesley, and Geordie. He was also a proud grandfather to five grandchildren. After retiring, he remained active in his community in Betty’s Bay and Kleinmond, where he worked as a qualified tour guide and organised social events for his retirement residence.

The Old Diocesan Union and the wider Bishops' community have paid tribute to Douglas, remembering his unwavering commitment, energy, and the positive impact he had on generations of pupils.

A celebration of life service for Alan Douglas is scheduled for 30 January 2026 at St Paul’s Anglican Church in Rondebosch, Cape Town.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (captain) of the Stormers during the Investec Champions Cup match between DHL Stormers and Leicester Tigers at DHL Stadium. Image: Ashley Vlotman

Source: Getty Images

Bishops Diocesan College has a proud tradition of producing rugby international players across generations, cementing its reputation as one of South Africa’s most prolific rugby schools. Among its notable alumni is Robbie Fleck, a former Springbok loose‑forward who starred in the 1990s and 2000s, and François Louw, a back‑row forward who was part of South Africa’s Rugby World Cup–winning squad in 2019.

The school also counts Nizaam Carr, one of the first Muslim Springboks, and Dillyn Leyds, a versatile back with multiple caps, among its graduates.

Other distinguished Springboks from Bishops include Selborne Boome, a lock and flanker from the 1990s; Dave von Hoesslin, a centre who represented South Africa in the early 1990s; and Guy Kebble, a prop with international experience during the same era.

Sacha Feinberg‑Mngomezulu, a rising back who made his Springbok debut in 2024. Now 23, and fresh off a record-breaking performance against Argentina in Durban, the Springbok flyhalf’s journey from schoolboy captain to international star has become one of the sport’s most inspiring stories.

Source: Briefly News