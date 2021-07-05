Ned Dennehy has created a name for himself in the movie industry as an actor. He has starred in several movies and TV shows but is especially known for his role as Tommy in the British drama film, Tyrannosaur. His ability to slay every role has earned him more gigs and fans across the world. How about discovering more about this talented actor?

Ned Dennehy is an Irish actor who has appeared in multiple films and television programmes and is known for his role as Tommy in Tyrannosaur. Photo: @OutlanderTVSeries.starz

Source: Facebook

So, who is Ned Dennehy? He is an Irish actor who has appeared in multiple films, including King Arthur, Harry Porter, Blitz, and The Eagle. The article below will look at Ned Dennehy's biography: his birthday, age, nationality, gender, acting career, net worth and profile.

Ned Dennehy's profile summary and bio

Name: Ned Dennehy

Ned Dennehy Date of birth: December 8, 1965

December 8, 1965 Ned Dennehy's age: 56 as of 2021

56 as of 2021 Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Gender: Male

Male Country of birth: Ireland

Ireland Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Nationality: Irish

Irish Profession: Actor

Actor Known for: Tommy in Tyrannosaur

Tommy in Tyrannosaur Ned Dennehy's net worth: $5 million

$5 million Ned Dennehy's Twitter: @NedDennehy

@NedDennehy Ned Dennehy's height: 6'2"

6'2" Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Brown

How old is Ned Dennehy?

He has starred in several movies and TV shows, including Peaky Blinders, Harry Potter, Pixie, Calm with Heroes, and Outlander. Photo: @Juan Roig

Source: Facebook

Ned Dennehy was born on December 8, 1965, in Ireland. Details of his childhood and upbringing are yet to be disclosed. This year, the award-winning actor will be turning 56, and his star sign is Sagittarius. Additionally, his ethnicity is caucasian.

Is Ned Dennehy related to Brian Dennehy?

No, he is not. The late Brian Dennehy was an American stage and television and film actor. Known for his various roles in over 180 films, he won two Tony Awards, an Olivier Award, and a Golden Globe. Also, he received six Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Unfortunately, the famous actor passed away on April 15, 2020, from cardiac arrest due to sepsis in New Haven, Connecticut.

Ned Dennehy's acting career

Was Ned Dennehy in Game of Thrones? No, he was not. The Irish actor has starred in several roles in Irish, British and American films. He has shown his talent and skill, making him a household name in the industry. Here are some of the movies and TV shows Ned Dennehy has appeared in.

Ned Dennehy in Harry Potter

In the 2010 fantacy film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, the actor played Alderton, a wizard living somewhere in the British Isles during the Second Wizarding War. Despite his claims to be half-blood, Alderton was interviewed by the Muggle –Born Registration Commission. He was either sent to Azkaban or was stripped of his wand and job. In the film, he is credited as Scared Man.

Ned Dennehy in Peaky Blinders

Who played Uncle Charlie in Peaky Blinders? Ned also took the role of Charlie Strong, the uncle of the Shelby siblings. Charlie works for Thomas alongside members of the Peaky Blinders and Curly at his yard, regularly helping with stock, preparing shipments, and taking care of horses for the Shelby Company Limited.

Ned Dennehy's movies and TV shows

King Arthur (2010)

Blitz (2011)

Tyrannosaur (2011)

The Eagle (2011)

Jane Eyre (2011)

Serena (2014)

Child 44 (2015)

The Box (2017)

Mandy (2018)

Citizen lane (2018)

Finky (2019)

Supervised (2019)

Calm with Heroes (2019)

Guns Akimbo 2(2019)

Pixie (2020)

Undergods (2020)

Ned Dennehy's TV shows

The Irish actor receiving an award for the Best Supporting Actor in Drama. Photo: @iftaonline

Source: Facebook

The Ambassador (1998) as Shay

(1998) as Shay Parade's End ( 2012) as Father Consett

2012) as Father Consett Peaky blinders (2013-2019) as Charlie Strong

(2013-2019) as Charlie Strong Da Vinci's Demons (2014-2015) as Leader of the Labyrinth

(2014-2015) as Leader of the Labyrinth Banished (2015) as Letters Molloy

(2015) as Letters Molloy Clean Break (2015) as Noel Blake

(2015) as Noel Blake Dickensian (2015-2016) as Ebeneezer Scrooge

(2015-2016) as Ebeneezer Scrooge Dominion Creek (2015-2017) as Captain Pat' Irish Pat' Galvin

(2015-2017) as Captain Pat' Irish Pat' Galvin Glitch (2015-2017) as Paddy Fitzgerald

(2015-2017) as Paddy Fitzgerald Broken (2017) as Carl

(2017) as Carl Versailles (2017) as Father Étienne

(2017) as Father Étienne Nightfliers ( 2018) as Captain Judson

2018) as Captain Judson Good Omens (2019) as Duke of Hell Hastur

(2019) as Duke of Hell Hastur Dublin Murders (2019) as Doctor Cooper

(2019) as Doctor Cooper The Young Offenders (2019) as Dinny Molloy

(2019) as Dinny Molloy Outlander (2020) as Lionel Brown

So there you have it! Everything you need to know about Ned Dennehy's biography. Indeed, he has earned his way to the top as an actor in the movie scenes. His outstanding performances have earned him a lot of fans who adore him on the screen.

READ ALSO: Joe Kazadi bio: age, nationality, spouse, career, net worth, profile

Briefly.co.za covered the biography of Joe Kazadi. He is popularly known for his well-built body, and he is one of the most renowned actors in South Africa.

He takes pride in his well-toned body and six-pack abs, which have sent many ladies drooling over him, and some of them have even labelled him one of the sexiest men in Mzansi.

Source: Briefly.co.za