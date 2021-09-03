A Magical Love Story teasers for October 2021: Who is the mysterious woman?

A Magical Love Story is a thrilling soap opera on Starlife. It replaced The Evil Eye, and if you thought The Evil Eye was fascinating, you need to check out A Magical Love Story. Meanwhile, A Magical Love Story teasers for October 2021 hint at how the drama will unfold in the oncoming episodes.

A Magical Love Story storyline focuses on Roshni Ahmed and Aman Junaid's lives. They are poles apart, although their lives are intertwined through magic and fate. Roshni is the daughter of Tawaif, who has the heart of an angel, while the Dark Shadow of Dijinn curses Aman. Will their love survive their contrasting pasts?

A Magical Love Story teasers for October 2021

In the recent A Magical Love Story episodes, Aman pursues Roshni, hoping to marry her, after ending his relationship with Ayaana, the woman with a heart of gold. Even though Aman detests Roshni at first, he slowly warms up to her, forming an unshakable team. Is their marriage the end goal?

Episodes 181 and 182 - Friday, 1st of October 2021

Roshni and Aman succeed in saving Arman in a magical boundary when a monster attempts to kill him. Later, they share a beautiful romantic moment under the moonlight.

Roshni and Aman deliberate on ways of stopping Ayan from frustrating Arman, and later, the members of the Khan family mark Ayan's birthday in a flashy party.

Episodes 183 and 184 - Saturday, 2nd of October 2021

Ayan punishes Anjum for breaking his toy car, and the sight irks Aman so much that he slaps him. Later, Aman is shocked when Ayan steals Baazigar from him.

Ayan does the unthinkable by trapping the Khan family members in a cage and threatens to murder them. Roshni and Aman join forces to try and rescue the family from the misery, although they end up in grave danger.

Episodes 185 and 186 - Sunday, 3rd of October 2021

Roshni persuades Ayan to let Arman go, and Aman attacks him using a sword. Roshni risks her life to rescue Ayan when things get heated up, although she ends up in trouble. Will Aman succeed in saving her?

Natasha unexpectedly shows up at the Khan mansion, and the family is startled to witness Roshni's bizarre form. Later, Roshni dances hysterically to some groovy music.

Episodes 187 and 188 - Monday, 4th of October 2021

Aman tries to gain control of Roshni's heart using Arman, although the evil spirit in her body throws him back. Later, Aman is bummed to spot strangers in the house.

Roshni fills Aman in on her plan to organize a swayamar to choose a husband, and Aman declares his decision to take the risk and win Roshni back.

Episodes 189 and 190 - Tuesday, 5th of October 2021

Aman does the unthinkable in his attempt to please Roshni and win her back. He shocks everyone when he takes a deadly challenge to prove his undying love for her.

Jaadugar uses mysterious ways to obtain the emerald from Aman and win the competition, and later, Jaadugar and Roshni's wedding goes as planned.

Episodes 191 and 192 - Friday, 6th of October 2021

Jaadugar and Roshni exchange their vows, and it makes Aman and his family sad. Nonetheless, Tabeezi is overjoyed by the whole situation.

Roshni suddenly wakes up in the middle of the night due to her horrifying nightmare. Tabeezi reveals her real identity and gets into business with Laal Jinn.

Episodes 193 and 194 - Friday, 7th of October 2021

Natasha and Rehan agree to get married, and Roshni and Aman spot a mysterious woman in the house! Later, someone notices Tabeezi is missing from the crowd.

Roshni fears that there could be a conspiracy to steal her powers, although Aman talks her into putting her fears to rest. Elsewhere, Tabeezi is shocked to find out the truth.

From the highlights, you can attest the next couple of episodes will be eventful. Why is Tabeezi missing? Will Roshni realize Jaadugar played tricks to win her over? Is Aman ready to fight for the love of his life?

Roshni

Roshni and Aman grow fond of each other. They work as a team and rescue Arman from the spirit which tries to kill him. Later, they gang up to save Arman from Ayan's frustrations. When Ayan captures the Khan family members, Roshni risks her life to rescue them. After a series of nightmares, she fears that Jaadugar is part of her conspiracy to steal her powers, although Aman convinces her it is not.

Aman

Aman grows so close to Roshni that he sides with her when Ayan attacks Arman. In the process, he falls in love with her. However, when Jaadugar shows up, he changes his story. Aman tries to impress Roshni in vain. Roshni and Jaadugar end up getting married. Will he continue being friends with Roshni?

A Magical Love Story teasers for October 2021 are the tip of the iceberg of how twisted the drama is getting. You cannot afford to miss out on the drama that A Magical Love Story cast members have in store for you. Tune in to Starlife for more gist about the show.

