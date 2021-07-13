A Magical Love Story teasers for August 2021: The fierce magical fight

A Magical Love Story is the best show to watch on StarLife TV. Viewers have always known that Aman, Parveen, and Kabir will confront each other someday. Parveen breaks the battle rules because she intends to finish off Aman. What happens next? A Magical Love Story teasers for August 2021 explains everything you would love to know about the upcoming episodes.

It takes a lot of energy for Roshni to save Aman from the deadly situation. You will love all the battle scenes in the upcoming episodes. There is some sense of humour, but everything happens so fast that you will not have time to predict who will survive.

A Magical Love Story teasers August 2021

Besides the fights, your favorite couple on A Magical Love Story series will soon be engaged. Watching them spend lovely moments together and fighting for each other will convince you to jump back to the dating zone. Here is what A Magical Love Story cast has in store for you:

Sunday, 1st August 2021

Episode 59

Parveen attacks and assaults Tabeezi. At the same time, Kabir tries to rescue Roshni when he sees Aman trapping her behind his magical bars. However, Parveen shoots an arrow at him.

Episode 60

The lady overpowers Aman by shooting thousands of arrows at him. However, the brave Roshni breaks out of the magical bars and protects him.

Monday, 2nd August 2021

Episode 61

The Khans believe that some dark magical powers are still hovering in the house after Chotu regains his supernatural ability. Roshni makes an emotional promise to Aman later.

Episode 62

The infuriated Aman almost kills his loved ones with a magical sword. Roshni fulfills the promise she made to the Khans by stabbing him.

Tuesday, 3rd August 2021

Episode 63

Aman is running out of time. Will he save the love of his life? Meanwhile, Parveen takes a drastic decision.

Episode 64

Roshni and her man spend time together. The Khans complement her culinary skills. Later, Parveen creates a magical formula.

Wednesday, 4th August 2021

Episode 65

Roshni suffers from dementia because of the magical powers Parveen is using on her. The Khans are worried about her sudden character change. They also try to figure out why she collapsed.

Episode 66

Roshni discovers Parveen's ill intentions towards her. While the enemy plans to attack Roshni again, Aman prepares a romantic surprise for her.

Thursday, 5th August 2021

Episode 67

Aman spends the best time of his life in a snowy place with his woman. While the Khans prepare their engagement ceremony, Parveen looks for a poisonous fruit to harm them.

Episode 68

Chotu interrupts Aman's private romantic time with his lady. The lovebirds attend a fantastic event later.

Friday, 6th August 2021

Episode 69

Roshni faints before sharing with anyone the shocking things she discovers about Tabeezi. Meanwhile, Tabeezi also witnesses a blood-curdling event at the swimming pool.

Episode 70

Aman does not trust Roshni when she alleges that Parveen was behind all the strange things that have happened to the Khans. The evil lady's true colours are exposed when Tabeezi tests the entire family.

Saturday, 7th August 2021

Episode 71

While Parveen is looking for the magical ring, Roshni and Aman unveil more startling truth when they dig deeper into Tabeezi's life. Later, Aliya's confession leaves the Khans dumbfounded.

Episode 72

The Khans panic when Aman makes an irrational decision after reading the DNA test results. He comforts Roshni later. She explains to him why she suspects Aliya tampered with the report.

Parveen

Roshni discovers that she is out to harm the Khans. She uses his dark magic to make Roshni sick. Will Parveen use the poisonous fruit to kill Roshni and Aman? Tabeezi finally exposed him to the family later.

Aman

The Khans are happy for him and Roshni. They plan to throw a mega engagement ceremony for them. He later receives a devastating DNA test report and consoles Roshni when he sees her crying.

