Allison Stokke gained overnight fame at the tender age of just seventeen. Despite years of training and record-breaking, the world was not celebrating her stellar athleticism but rather her adolescent body. As a result, the young pole-vaulter was bombarded with excessive media attention as she struggled to keep the focus on her sports career. Read on with Briefly for insights into the story and find out more about where she is today.

Allison Stokke broke her first record at just fourteen years old. Photo by Kirby Lee

Source: Getty Images

This talented athlete began breaking pole-vaulting records at just fourteen years of age. She earned herself a scholarship to continue training with the California Golden Bears and broke several more records.

Allison Stokke's profile

Full name: Allison Rebecca Stokke Fowler

Allison Rebecca Stokke Fowler Gender: Female

Female Place of birth: Newport Beach, California

Newport Beach, California Date of birth: 22 March 1989

22 March 1989 Zodiac: Aries

Aries Allison Stokke's age: 32 in 2021

32 in 2021 Current residence: Florida, USA

Florida, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Sexuality: Straight

Straight husband: Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler children: expecting in November 2021

expecting in November 2021 Parents: Cindy and Allan

Cindy and Allan Siblings: David Stokke

David Stokke Allison Stokke's height: 1,7 m

1,7 m Weight: 58 kg

58 kg Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown School: University of California

University of California Occupation: athlete and fitness model

athlete and fitness model Allison Stokke's net worth: $500,000 in 2021

$500,000 in 2021 Allison Stokke's Instagram: @allisonstokke

@allisonstokke Facebook: AllisonStokke

AllisonStokke Twitter: @StokkeAllison

Allison Stokke placed fourth in the girls' pole vault at 3.75 m in the CIF State Track & Field Championships in 2007. Photo by Kirby Lee

Source: Getty Images

Allison Stokke's biography

This talented icon was born in sunny California into an athletic family with her brother, David, and her parents, Cindy and Allan. Whereas David took the path of a Gymnast, Allison veered towards pole-vaulting, where she proceeded to break numerous records.

What ethnicity is Allison Stokke? This Caucasian girl attended Newport Harbour High School before earning herself an athletic scholarship to the University of California, majoring in Sociology. Allison Stokke's college team was the California Golden Bears, where she carried on her record-breaking streak.

Allison Stokke's records and achievements

2004 : US Championship record (15/16) scaling 3.86m.

: record (15/16) scaling 3.86m. 2005: the record of scaling 4.11m

the record of scaling 4.11m 2006: California State Champion with the record of scaling 4.14m

with the record of scaling 4.14m 2007: broke her previous record by scaling 4.21 m

broke her previous record by scaling 4.21 m 2011 : All-American status after earning 8th at the NCAA Indoor Championships

: status after earning 8th at the 2012: final and lifetime record is 4.36m

The last time Stokke broke a record, in 2012, was during an attempt to be selected for the US Olympic team. But, unfortunately, her jump fell short during trials, and she did not qualify for the team. So, the beautiful athlete decided to focus more on different avenues, including her modelling career.

The photo that made Allison Stokke famous after going viral almost overnight. Photo: @yukihtc0805/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The photo of Allison Stokke that changed her life

Before she had a chance to gain recognition for her athletic skills, the young teenager became an overnight celebrity....but for her body. Unknown to her, Allison Stokke's picture was taken during a warm-up session in New York, and it accentuated the sexuality of her seventeen-year-old body. Once this photograph became available online, it quickly went viral, accumulating many lewd comments along the way. As a result, she found herself constantly harassed by photographers and overbearing "fans". Her athletic abilities were forgotten, and her body became a sensation.

"I worked so hard for pole vaulting and all this other stuff, and it's almost like that doesn't matter. Nobody sees that. Nobody really sees me."

Although the sudden media attention was overwhelming for the young athlete, being in the spotlight did have an upside. The young pole-vaulter became highly sought after within the sportswear modelling industry, granting her many opportunities to expand her career and personal brand.

"I feel like me and that picture are two different people. I feel it has taken on a life of its own. It's like that picture is my alter-ego and sometimes I feel like I use it for a positive force, and sometimes I just choose to leave it out there and not engage with it."

Allison and Rick Fowler held their wedding ceremony on the beautiful beaches of Mexico. Photo: @AllisonStokke/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Allison Stokke's wedding

This record-breaking pole vaulter officially started dating Rickie Fowler in April 2017, and they were engaged just over a year later. Fowler is a professional golfer competing in the PGA Tour. In 2007 and 2008, he was the world's top amateur golfer for 36 weeks.

The sports couple got married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in October of 2019. Their wedding was coordinated by Marcy Blum, owner of a top-rated event and marriage consulting firm. On 21 June 2021, Rickie Fowler and his wife proudly revealed that they are pregnant with a baby girl.

Allison Stokke is regularly seen walking the greens with her husband, Rickie Fowler. Photo by Kevin C. Cox

Source: Getty Images

The Florida mansion

In 2016, Fowler and his wife moved into an 11,575 sq ft luxury estate that allegedly cost the sports couple $14 million. The mansion features a cinema, a beautiful alfresco kitchen with a built-in fireplace, and a sizeable pool. The property has elegant full-length windows providing them with a panoramic view of the scenery and their private dock.

What does Allison Stokke do now?

Since her disappointment with missing to qualify for the Olympics in 2012, Alison has opted to focus her attention on her modelling career. She has worked for a range of athletic labels, including Nike and Athletica Athleisure in 2015 and Uniqlo in 2016. She also collaborated with GoPro to create thrilling pole-vaulting YouTube videos that have amassed millions of views.

Allison Stokke has modelled for brand names such as Nike, Athletica Athleisure and Uniqlo. Photo by Jamie Squire

Source: Getty Images

Alison Stokke managed to make the best of an uncomfortable situation, where she was publicly objectified by grown men when she herself was just a teenager. She continued to pursue her pole-vaulting career until 2017, before prioritising her energy into gaining recognition as a sportswear model. We wish her and Fowler the best of luck with the latest addition to their family.

