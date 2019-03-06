List of all NOSA courses and fees 2022: Occupational health, safety and environmental training
NOSA has been the partner that works with individuals, the government, and private business institutions to ensure that the workplace is safe and secure. This explains why NOSA courses are of great importance. Workplaces need to be environmentally safe and the food we eat should also be qualified. This is where NOSA comes in strongly to ensure that all standards are met.
NOSA is able to achieve its target of maintaining workplace safety through the different training programs that it offers. These are categorized into different areas, all of which are going to be discussed below. It is necessary to know how much each of the training sessions cost in case you know someone that could be interested in pursuing it.
Different programs offered by NOSA
NOSA is dedicated to ensuring that safety is a priority in different workspaces. It is able to achieve this by covering the variety of work areas safety training, despite their disparities. Check out safety officer course fees as you plan to choose a course that works for you. All the programs offered by NOSA include:
- Executive Level Courses
- Fire Safety Courses
- First Aid Courses
- General Industry Courses
- Skills Programmes
- International Courses
- Mining Industry Courses
- NQA OHSAS & ISO Certification
- SHE Courses
- SHE Legislation Courses
- Specialized Courses
- Working at Heights Courses
All these programs have different descriptions and details.
Executive Level
These courses are meant for executives, risk managers, environmental managers, and senior management. They include:
- Climate Change Management costing R2,540 for 2 days training
- Corporate Governance: An Insight into Strategic Risk Management costing R4,710 for 2 days training
- Safety for Senior Executives costing R2,110 for a day of training
These courses are classified as part of SHE training.
Fire Safety
The lessons herein are meant to equip learners with basic fire safety drills that come in handy during such an emergency at the workplace. The courses under this category are:
- Basic Fire Awareness Workshop (4 Hour Workshop)
- Basic Fire Fighter (FFL1) (US ID 252250) (2 Days) costing R1,280
- Emergency Evacuation Procedures (US ID 259597) (2 Days) costing R1,480
- Evacuation Awareness Workshop (4 Hour Workshop)
- Fire Marshall (Combination of FFL1 & Evacuation Awareness Workshop) costing R1,660
First Aid
The first aid courses include:
- Level 1 costing R1,160 for 2 days
- Level 2 going for R1,390 for 2 days
- Level 3 at a cost of R2,140 for 4 days
- Combined First Aid L1, L2, and L3 at a cost of R2,910 for 5 days
General Industry
Before filling in your training booking form, make sure you understand what these programmes entail. These are:
- Applying SHE Principles and Procedures (ASHEPP) - R3,120 for 2 days
- Basic SHE Inspections
- Environmental Awareness
- Intro to Occupational SHE - R30,170 for 2 days
- Office Health and Safety
- SHE Induction - R2,900 for 2 days
The programmes under this category target the different employees in the various sectors.
Skills Programmes
- SKILLS PROGRAMME - Safety Representative at a cost of R6,960
- SKILLS PROGRAMME - SHE Supervisor - costing R6,960
- SKILLS PROGRAMME - SHE Incident Investigator - costing R10,650
- SKILLS PROGRAMME - SHE Officer - costing R31,630
International programmes
These courses target a lot more people in the organization serving in different capacities. They also tend to take longer than most other programmes would. The following are the programmes and their prices:
- SAMTRAC International E-learning - R25,790 for 9 months
- NEBOSH International General Certificate in Occupational Health and Safety - R27,270 for 11 days
- NEBOSH International Certificate in Construction Health and Safety - R29,990 for 16 days
- NEBOSH Certificate in Environmental Management - R13,360 for 6 days
Mining Industry
Any of these mining courses would be great for anyone working in the mining industry. The costs will also make it easy for you to apply. They include:
- ASHEPP for Mining - R3,120 for 2 days
- Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (HIRA) for Mining - R2,990 for 2 days
- Incident Investigation at Mines - R4,980 for 3 days
- Introduction to SAMTRAC for Mining - R8,490 for 5 days
- SAMTRAC for Mining - R18,990 for 10 days
- SAMTRAC for Mining: Bridging Course - R4,990 for 3 days
- SAMTRAC for Mining (Namibia)
- SHE Representative for Mining - R2,950 for 2 days
- MQA Safety Representatives Skills programme
- Reptile Risk Management
- Spider & Scorpion Risk Awareness
NQA OHSAS & ISO Certification
This category covers a number of courses including:
- HACCP Introduction & Overview
- ISO 9001 Bridging Course from 2008 to 2015
- ISO 9001:2015 QMS Introduction
- ISO 9001:2015 QMS Implementation
- ISO 9001:2015 QMS Internal Auditor
- ISO 14001 Bridging Course from 2004 to 2015
- ISO 14001:2015 EMS Introduction
- ISO 14001:2015 EMS Implementation
- ISO 14001:2015 EMS Internal Auditor
- ISO 22000 Introduction & Overview
- OHSAS 18001 Introduction
- OHSAS 18001 Implementation
- OHSAS 18001 Internal Auditor
- Combined OHSAS 18001 and ISO 14001 Introduction
- Combined ISO 14001 & OHSAS 18001 EMS Implementation
- Combined ISO 14001 & OHSAS 18001 EMS Internal Auditor
SHE
SHE programmes and costs include:
- COIDAct Training Course
- Introduction to Occupational Health & Safety Act - R3,070 for 3 days
- Preliminary Incident Investigation - R2,890 for 2 days
- Safety for Supervisors Training Course (SSTC)
- Safety for Supervisors Training Course with Practical (SSTC) - R4,530 for 3 days
- SHE Representative Course - R990 on the training date
- SHE Representative Functions - R4,220 for 3 days
SHE Legislative
These courses provide in-depth knowledge of the safety requirements as well as outlining legal requirements. Employers and contractors also get to understand their legal obligations as far as safety at the workplace is concerned. The courses offered are:
- Advanced OHSACT - R2,960 for 2 days
- From A-Z: OHSACT 85 Of 1993 - R26,880 for 15 days
Specialized courses
The courses include:
- NOSA Auditor
- Advanced SAMTRAC - R8,970 for 5 days
- SAMTRAC Construction - R8,970 for 5 days
- Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (HIRA)
- NOSA Incident Investigation Level 3
- Introduction to SAMTRAC - R8,490 for 5 days
- ITIS: Train the Trainer - R8,930 for 5 days
- Miracles Course -
- NOSA Integrated Five Star System Navigator - R3,320 for 2 days
- Procedures & Observations
- Strategic Risk Planning - R19,270 for 5 days
Working at heights
It is always risky in the work environment when height is involved. It is important for high levels of safety to be maintained all through. Some of the programmes offered by NOSA towards this include:
- Post Fall Arrest Self Rescue - R1,830 on the training date
- Post Fall Arrest Rescue - R1,830 on the training date
- Fall Protection Plan Development - R5,990 for 5 days
- Fall Arrest & Rescue - R4,290 for 3 days
- Basic Fall Arrest
- Working at Height (Basic) - R1,290 on the training date
- Advanced Fall Arrest
- Eskom Fall Arrest System User
- Eskom Fall Arrest System Rescue
- Confined Spaces Workshop
Most of the courses are basically safety for supervisors guides while others are meant to focus on training all employees. Either way, these courses are important for everyone working in any environment. Taking a safety officer training course is a plus on your side. Enrol for a relevant NOSA course as a step towards ensuring your own safety and that of others around your workplace. To check prices and other courses, please visit the website.
