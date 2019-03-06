NOSA has been the partner that works with individuals, the government, and private business institutions to ensure that the workplace is safe and secure. This explains why NOSA courses are of great importance. Workplaces need to be environmentally safe and the food we eat should also be qualified. This is where NOSA comes in strongly to ensure that all standards are met.

NOSA is able to achieve its target of maintaining workplace safety through the different training programs that it offers. These are categorized into different areas, all of which are going to be discussed below. It is necessary to know how much each of the training sessions cost in case you know someone that could be interested in pursuing it.

Different programs offered by NOSA

NOSA is dedicated to ensuring that safety is a priority in different workspaces. It is able to achieve this by covering the variety of work areas safety training, despite their disparities. Check out safety officer course fees as you plan to choose a course that works for you. All the programs offered by NOSA include:

Executive Level Courses Fire Safety Courses First Aid Courses General Industry Courses Skills Programmes International Courses Mining Industry Courses NQA OHSAS & ISO Certification SHE Courses SHE Legislation Courses Specialized Courses Working at Heights Courses

All these programs have different descriptions and details.

Executive Level

These courses are meant for executives, risk managers, environmental managers, and senior management. They include:

Climate Change Management costing R2,540 for 2 days training

Corporate Governance: An Insight into Strategic Risk Management costing R4,710 for 2 days training

Safety for Senior Executives costing R2,110 for a day of training

These courses are classified as part of SHE training.

Fire Safety

The lessons herein are meant to equip learners with basic fire safety drills that come in handy during such an emergency at the workplace. The courses under this category are:

Basic Fire Awareness Workshop (4 Hour Workshop)

Basic Fire Fighter (FFL1) (US ID 252250) (2 Days) costing R1,280

Emergency Evacuation Procedures (US ID 259597) (2 Days) costing R1,480

Evacuation Awareness Workshop (4 Hour Workshop)

Fire Marshall (Combination of FFL1 & Evacuation Awareness Workshop) costing R1,660

First Aid

The first aid courses include:

Level 1 costing R1,160 for 2 days

Level 2 going for R1,390 for 2 days

Level 3 at a cost of R2,140 for 4 days

Combined First Aid L1, L2, and L3 at a cost of R2,910 for 5 days

General Industry

Before filling in your training booking form, make sure you understand what these programmes entail. These are:

Applying SHE Principles and Procedures (ASHEPP) - R3,120 for 2 days

Basic SHE Inspections

Environmental Awareness

Intro to Occupational SHE - R30,170 for 2 days

Office Health and Safety

SHE Induction - R2,900 for 2 days

The programmes under this category target the different employees in the various sectors.

Skills Programmes

SKILLS PROGRAMME - Safety Representative at a cost of R6,960

SKILLS PROGRAMME - SHE Supervisor - costing R6,960

SKILLS PROGRAMME - SHE Incident Investigator - costing R10,650

SKILLS PROGRAMME - SHE Officer - costing R31,630

International programmes

These courses target a lot more people in the organization serving in different capacities. They also tend to take longer than most other programmes would. The following are the programmes and their prices:

SAMTRAC International E-learning - R25,790 for 9 months

NEBOSH International General Certificate in Occupational Health and Safety - R27,270 for 11 days

NEBOSH International Certificate in Construction Health and Safety - R29,990 for 16 days

NEBOSH Certificate in Environmental Management - R13,360 for 6 days

Mining Industry

Any of these mining courses would be great for anyone working in the mining industry. The costs will also make it easy for you to apply. They include:

ASHEPP for Mining - R3,120 for 2 days

Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (HIRA) for Mining - R2,990 for 2 days

Incident Investigation at Mines - R4,980 for 3 days

Introduction to SAMTRAC for Mining - R8,490 for 5 days

SAMTRAC for Mining - R18,990 for 10 days

SAMTRAC for Mining: Bridging Course - R4,990 for 3 days

SAMTRAC for Mining (Namibia)

SHE Representative for Mining - R2,950 for 2 days

MQA Safety Representatives Skills programme

Reptile Risk Management

Spider & Scorpion Risk Awareness

NQA OHSAS & ISO Certification

This category covers a number of courses including:

HACCP Introduction & Overview

ISO 9001 Bridging Course from 2008 to 2015

ISO 9001:2015 QMS Introduction

ISO 9001:2015 QMS Implementation

ISO 9001:2015 QMS Internal Auditor

ISO 14001 Bridging Course from 2004 to 2015

ISO 14001:2015 EMS Introduction

ISO 14001:2015 EMS Implementation

ISO 14001:2015 EMS Internal Auditor

ISO 22000 Introduction & Overview

OHSAS 18001 Introduction

OHSAS 18001 Implementation

OHSAS 18001 Internal Auditor

Combined OHSAS 18001 and ISO 14001 Introduction

Combined ISO 14001 & OHSAS 18001 EMS Implementation

Combined ISO 14001 & OHSAS 18001 EMS Internal Auditor

SHE

SHE programmes and costs include:

COIDAct Training Course

Introduction to Occupational Health & Safety Act - R3,070 for 3 days

Preliminary Incident Investigation - R2,890 for 2 days

Safety for Supervisors Training Course (SSTC)

Safety for Supervisors Training Course with Practical (SSTC) - R4,530 for 3 days

SHE Representative Course - R990 on the training date

SHE Representative Functions - R4,220 for 3 days

SHE Legislative

These courses provide in-depth knowledge of the safety requirements as well as outlining legal requirements. Employers and contractors also get to understand their legal obligations as far as safety at the workplace is concerned. The courses offered are:

Advanced OHSACT - R2,960 for 2 days

From A-Z: OHSACT 85 Of 1993 - R26,880 for 15 days

Specialized courses

The courses include:

NOSA Auditor

Advanced SAMTRAC - R8,970 for 5 days

SAMTRAC Construction - R8,970 for 5 days

Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (HIRA)

NOSA Incident Investigation Level 3

Introduction to SAMTRAC - R8,490 for 5 days

ITIS: Train the Trainer - R8,930 for 5 days

Miracles Course -

NOSA Integrated Five Star System Navigator - R3,320 for 2 days

Procedures & Observations

Strategic Risk Planning - R19,270 for 5 days

Working at heights

It is always risky in the work environment when height is involved. It is important for high levels of safety to be maintained all through. Some of the programmes offered by NOSA towards this include:

Post Fall Arrest Self Rescue - R1,830 on the training date

Post Fall Arrest Rescue - R1,830 on the training date

Fall Protection Plan Development - R5,990 for 5 days

Fall Arrest & Rescue - R4,290 for 3 days

Basic Fall Arrest

Working at Height (Basic) - R1,290 on the training date

Advanced Fall Arrest

Eskom Fall Arrest System User

Eskom Fall Arrest System Rescue

Confined Spaces Workshop

Most of the courses are basically safety for supervisors guides while others are meant to focus on training all employees. Either way, these courses are important for everyone working in any environment. Taking a safety officer training course is a plus on your side. Enrol for a relevant NOSA course as a step towards ensuring your own safety and that of others around your workplace. To check prices and other courses, please visit the website.

