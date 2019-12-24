Christmas is the best season of the year for many people. During this season, people decorate their homes to give them good cheer. Besides making the home look festive, setting up ornaments is a fun activity in many households. If you are looking for inspiration for Christmas décor in South Africa, we have you covered.

Christmas candles next to wrapped gifts. Photo: pexels.com, @Alex Fu (modified by author)

Today, we have many vendors of Christmas décor in South Africa. You can get ornaments and trees from your nearest shopping centre. The items you choose should be affordable and make you and your loved ones happy.

Christmas décor South Africa: Ideas on how to decorate your home

Making your home look festive will uplift your mood every day during the December holidays. You can go all out or decorate it in a minimalist way. Check out amazing Christmas home décor ideas below.

1. Good ol' tree

A Christmas tree in a living room. Photo: unsplash.com, @ralphkayden

If you are looking for simple Christmas decoration ideas, you can go for a medium tree and accessorise it with your preferred ornaments. Placing the tree near the mantel and next to a large window will make your living room look fabulous.

2. Minimalistic plant décor

If you prefer a minimalistic look, go for plants. Use small evergreen plants to represent Christ's life and eternal nature. You can place a wreath on the door and other plants on the cupboard in your entryway. These blend well with white candles.

3. Lights & more lights

A well-decorated living area. Photo: unsplash.com, @Michelle Cassar

Did you know Christmas lights remind Christians that Jesus Christ is the light of the world? You can never go wrong with lights. They brighten your living area. You can have them hung on the tree, on the ceiling, and even on walls.

4. Stockings by the mantel

Elegant plant and stockings décor by a mantel. Photo: unsplash.com, @genrusnac

If you are looking for simple Christmas wall décor, consider hanging your stockings by the mantel. If you enjoy DIY crafts, you can knit or crochet your own stockings. Add some lights and a plant or two on top of the shelf above the mantel for a classy look.

5. Giant tree by the window

If you love large trees, go ahead and get one for your living room. Use any DIY or store-bought ornaments to accessorise it. A large tree looks best in the corner of the living room, next to one or two large windows.

6. DIY Ho Ho Ho

DIY Ho Ho Ho ornaments. Photo: pexels.com, @Monstera

Do you have some cardboard, paint, scissors, and beads? If you do and love DIY projects, try making the above wooden wall décor items. Simply cut out cardboard letters in Ho Ho Ho, and paint them whichever way you like. Make them look like giant cookies for an interesting result.

7. Dedicated wooden shelves

Decorated wooden shelves. Photo: pexels.com, @EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA

If you have little kids running around the home, consider installing wooden shelves for your decorations. Place your preferred ornaments on the shelves, where the kids cannot reach or drop them.

8. Bring out the lantern

A white candle lamp with DIY ornaments. Photo: unsplash.com, @izgubljenausvemiru

Lanterns play a significant role in social events and religious festivities. They light the hearts of people and help them honour and remember those who have passed away. If you wish to feel the spirit of a dear one in your home during the festive season, bring out your lanterns.

9. Cute brick wall

Hanged Christmas socks. Photo: pexels.com, @Any Lane

Many South Africans live in brick houses. You can decorate your brick walls with red stockings, bows, and green plants. These simple items will transform your space.

10. Unique DIY tree

Simple Christmas wall décor. Photo: pexels.com, @pascal claivaz

Are you looking for DIY Christmas décor ideas? You can make a lovely tree using pieces of wood, yarn, and paper. Use the picture above for inspiration and remember to explore your creativity.

11. Simple flower wreath

Simple Christmas decorations. Photo: pexels.com, @Blue Ox Studio

Did you know circular wreaths represent continuous life? Many Christian homes have a stool or table where the Holy Bible is placed. You can place a wreath above the Bible for a unique look.

12. Exquisite crystal trees

Simple ornaments for the table. Photo: pexels.com, @RODNAE Productions

If you love simple but classy decorations, try crystal trees. If you are looking for uncommon or unique Christmas table décor in South Africa, crystal trees are what you need.

13. Simple & cosy

Elegant living room decorations. Photo: pexels.com, @Marianna

If you do not want to use large, bright, bold ornaments, you can decorate the small table in your living room. You need a miniature tree, simple plants, and clear lanterns. Instead of lighting candles in your clear lanterns, use them to hold your plants.

14. Small and cute

A simple table set-up. Photo: pexels.com, @Vlada Karpovich

If you are looking for DIY Christmas table decorations, the setting above is perfect for you. It is ideal for a couple spending the holiday together. The tree, candles, and wine glasses make it romantic.

15. Formal candle-lit dinner

Simple and beautiful table set-up. Photo: pexels.com, @Karolina Grabowska

If you are holding a formal candle-lit dinner for four, the set-up above is ideal. The candles make it intim*te.

16. Wooden beauty

A Christmas-themed table setting. Photo: pexels.com, @Leeloo Thefirst

If you are looking for inexpensive homemade DIY Christmas table decorations ideas, this is the perfect set-up for you. Use the wooden table in your home. Place candles and little potted plants on it, and you are good to go.

17. Beautiful candles

A lovely candle set-up. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay

You can make your home feel more festive using inexpensive candles. You can use small metallic bowls to hold the candles and place them next to your gingerbread house.

18. Pretty bedroom

A well-decorated bedroom. Photo: pexels.com, @Valeria Boltneva

Did you know you can decorate your bedroom during the holidays? If you love the Grinch Christmas décor, use it in your room. You can decorate a tree and place it next to your bed. Pair the tree with Christmas-themed bedding.

19. Exquisite boy room

Amazing Christmas décor for a bedroom. Photo: pexels.com, @Valeria Boltneva

If your little boy loves the festive period, surprise him by decorating his room. The blue-themed ornaments are gorgeous and a break from the red and green-themed ones.

20. Red and bright

Did you know red as a Christmas colour represents the blood of Jesus Christ among Christians? If this is your favourite colour, you can do a red-themed living area. Besides having a tree decorated with red ornaments, you can also have red throw blankets.

21. Jingle bells pillows

Elegant Christmas bedroom decorations. Photo: pexels.com, @Lisett Kruusimäe

You can make your bedroom festive using Christmas-themed pillows and a bed runner. You can also place wrapped gifts next to the bed.

22. White and gold

Gold is associated with divinity and power. It also symbolises wealth. If you want exquisite decorations that will wow all your guests this festive season, blend white with gold for your parties and family gatherings.

23. Gingerbread houses

Families normally spend holidays together. One of the fun activities you can do as a family is creating gingerbread houses out of cardboard. Use pegs to hold the roofs together. Besides being fun to make, they are inexpensive.

24. Cotton rope balls

Another fun DIY project is making cotton rope balls for hanging on the tree. You can use yarn in your favourite colour for a personalised look.

25. Feather tree

An interesting alternative for the regular Christmas tree is making one out of feathers. You need a bunch of clean, dry feathers, a wooden stick, and glue to complete this fun project.

What are the trends for Christmas in 2022?

The minimalistic and classic red and gold decorations are trending in 2022. More people are realising that less is more. Besides, the economic situation globally has strained funds in many homes.

How can I decorate my home for Christmas?

You can decorate whichever way you prefer. Remember, your home is your private space, so your decorations should make you happy. You can get inspiration from the ideas above.

How do minimalists decorate for Christmas?

Minimalists tend to stick to simple and natural displays of plants, fruits, and winter branches instead of loud ornaments and lights.

Christmas décor in South Africa has become a big thing in recent years. People want their homes to look festive. We hope the ideas above help you to transform your home into a place of good cheer this holiday.

