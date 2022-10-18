The Zuma family has become synonymous with controversy. However, former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, takes the cake for sharing the most outrageous and questionable posts on social media.

From being accused of inciting violence to defending her father’s actions, Duduzile has done it all. Briefly News recalls some of her Twitter posts that raised eyebrows.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has left South Africans reeling over her controversial social media posts. Image: Darren Stewart & Oupa Bopape & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

1. Mzansi sees Duduzile’s July unrest posts

At the height of the July unrest that crippled KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng last year, a Twitter account under Duduzile’s name shared several posts seemingly celebrating the violence. In a string of tweets, the account praised the looters and protesters.

The phrase “we see you” became associated with Duduzile. Despite being investigated for her involvement in the unrest, she turned the controversial remark into her catchphrase. Taking to Twitter, Duduzile claimed that she had the inside scoop into the investigations and that her arrest would be “Hollywood style”.

“I’m told this is how my arrest will probably play out: arrest me Hollywood style on a Friday. Consider denying bail but there might be some pressure to grant the bail. Then give me bail conditions which will include that I stay off social media, esp. Twitter. We see you!” she said.

Twitter users also reported many of the controversial tweets, which fell under “terrorism/violent extremism” under the social media company’s policy, according to TimesLIVE.

2. Duduzile mocks Nelson Mandela

In a tweet that left Mzansi facepalming, the former president’s daughter threw shade at the father of the nation, Nelson Mandela. Duduzile shared that she would have preferred if Chris Hani was elected president rather than Madiba. She further stated that Winnie Mandela should have been deputy.

“We would have had our land back by now!” she added.

South Africans were quick to call out Duduzile, with many convinced that she went too far with her Twitter remarks. Many netizens also called out Zuma’s daughter for her father’s failures while he was in the president’s office.

She also compared Zuma to freedom fighter Solomon Mahlangu. Duduzile added that Africa would have been shaped differently under Hani’s leadership.

3. Duduzile slammed for racist tweet

The former president’s daughter left many reeling after she seemingly compared Thuli Madonsela to a gorilla. Leader of Build One South Africa Mmusi Maimane and Democratic Alliance’s Helen Zille slammed Duduzile and labelled her as racist.

The politicians also called for action to be taken against Duduzile. She was unfazed by the remarks, despite being called to apologise, and said:

“They can all kiss my a**. Including Helen Zille and Mmusi Maimane,” she said.

4. Duduzile’s disdain for Cyril Ramaphosa

On more than one occasion, Dudu has made her feelings about President Cyril Ramaphosa vocal and shared several hateful tweets about him. In early 2022, she shared a headshot of the president and labelled him “mampara of the year” on Twitter. Many people stood up for Ramaphosa and ripped into Duduzile for her remarks.

The former president’s daughter threw shade at Ramaphosa and claimed that he would be “disbanded.” Dudu also claimed that the president’s “people” were trying to “collapse” provinces.

More recently, Duduzile shared at least 10 tweets bombarding the Presidency’s Twitter account. She shared, “When are you resigning?” as a response to several posts shared by the page. Duduzile dubbed him a sell-out and said he was disgusting.

5. Duduzile rushes to Zuma’s defence

Well-known journalist Redi Tlhabi and Duduzile hurled insults at each other after Tlhabi claimed that Zuma was sexist and a misogynist. According to Sunday World, the journalist shared that Dudu and her father believe they are untouchable but can be tracked easily.

She also shaded Duduzile and said politicians did not give a “rat's a**e about her”. However, JZ’s daughter did not hold back and shared that Tlhabi would visit Zuma at his home.

“I know because I used to open doors for you,” said Dudu.

Duduzile Zuma and Carl Niehaus want South Africans to follow Sri Lanka’s lead and storm Ramaphosa’s home

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma and former spokesperson of the MK Veterans, Carl Niehaus, have suggested that South Africans follow the lead of Sri Lankan protestors.

Niehaus took to Twitter, where he said that Sri Lanka faces a similar economic meltdown to what is being experienced in South Africa.

Other social media users echoed Niehaus’ sentiments and said that the same conditions in Sri Lanka are present in South Africa and a similar protest could take place.

