Radio and TV host Anele Mdoda shared an adorable throwback picture of her from many years ago

Many saw a striking resemblance to her son, Alakhe Mdoda, as they both shared the same facial features

Fans gushed over Anele's throwback snap and some asked her to keep them coming

The timeline got treated to Anele Mdoda's cute throwback picture from when she was much younger.

Fans are convinced that Anele Mdoda looked like Alakhe Mdoda when she was younger. Image: @anele

Anele drops snap from years back

On Twitter, Anele Mdoda posted a picture on 28 August from when she was a little girl. Instead of describing herself as cute or adorable, Anele said she was handsome.

"I really was a handsome little girl."

Fans show love to Anele's picture

The general consensus online is that Anele Mdoda resembles her son Alakhe Mdoda in the pictures.

Fans noted how adorable she looked, but most of them said she looked like her son.

@Phumi_Veto said:

"You are Alakhe no doubt about it."

@MarumoMashigo said:

"Since from a young age Anele you had dreams about your life with everything notwithstanding the beauty..goal getter from young age, thank you sisi."

@LeboWamoXhosa said:

"Alakhe looks so much like you here."

@dyanieric said:

"Ready to do that mnike thing with those eyes I see!"

@CalShhhh said:

"Oh my goodness, Alakhe through and through."

@TlhabiDenis said:

"Indeed, your genes are good, Alakhe looks like you."

@AsisiphoClay1 said:

"Alakhe took your whole face."

Anele celebrates Alakhe and his twin

Alakhe Mdoda shares a birthday with his grandfather Patilizwe Mdoda on 10 August. He got Manchester themed cupcakes as a treat from his mother.

The radio broadcaster said Alakhe and her father Patilizwe are as thick as thieves and are each other's best friends.

Alakhe turned eight years old, while Patilizwe Mdoda is in his 60s.

"Happy birthday to my wall… my father and ALAKHE’S birthday bestie. My dad is a super human and incredibly patient and kind and funny…really funny."

Anele Mdoda tipped R20 at Mr D

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Anele Mdoda put on her work boots and delivered food with Mr D Food Delivery.

Anele documented her experience and even shared that in one of her deliveries, she scored a R20 tip from a patron.

