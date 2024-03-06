Tony Forbes said seeing the faces of the men associated with the murder of his son brought him a sense of closure

Forbes said he always imagined how the men who took his son Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' life looked like

Five suspects appeared at the Durban Magistrate's court, while two appeared at a court in Mbabane, Eswatini, but Nota Baloyi told Briefly News that AKA's close friends should speak up

A part of Tony Forbes' healing process is seeing the faces of the men who are involved in the murder of his son Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes.

Tony Forbes on finding closure after seeing AKA's suspected killers.

Tony Forbes attends first court appearance of 5 suspects

The father of the late rapper AKA, Tony Forbes, was seated alongside Police Minister Bheki Cele and KwaZulu-Natal Police provincial commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in court when five murder suspects appeared.

Tony Forbes came face to face with the men who have been accused of having a hand in the murder of AKA at the Durban Magistrates Court on Thursday, 29 February.

Tony Forbes says seeing their faces brought him closure

EWN reported that before the court hearing, Tony Forbes said he always envisioned how the men who took his son's life looked like.

After seeing them, he had a sense of closure. The news publication quoted Tony saying:

“Over time, I built up these images in my head in terms of the bad guys, and part of my closure is really to start putting faces to these people.”

What you need to know about the recent arrests so far

Nota Baloyi tells Briefly News that AKA's friends should say something

One person who has always been vocal about this scandal, Nota Baloyi, told Briefly News that AKA's close friends should speak up.

"We need to have all those involved in bringing him to Durban tell the truth & stop putting South Africans through prolonged trauma. The best they can hope for is mercy once they name whoever put them up to this diabolical plot."

Tony Forbes does not believe real mastermind is behind bars

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tony Forbes, the father of the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, was at the Durban Magistrates Court on Thursday, 29 February 2024.

After the proceedings, Tony Forbes shared his sentiments behind the arrests, saying he believes the true mastermind is still at large.

