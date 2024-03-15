Tony Forbes spoke out about the toll AKA's murder case is taking on his family during a Durban hearing

Slain rapper Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA's murder case is taking a toll on his family. The late star's father Tony Forbes recently opened up about how the ongoing case is affecting him during another Durban hearing.

AKA's father Tony Forbes said his son's murder case is draining him and his family.

Source: Instagram

AKA's murder case is still far from being over. The rapper's father said the case and travelling between Cape Town and Durban has taken an emotional and physical toll on him and his family.

According to EWN, Forbes spoke to the media at the Durban Magistrates Court where five suspects appeared for the murders of rapper AKA and his celebrity chef friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane.

Forbes said it is tiring for him because he lives in Cape Town and has to wake up early to travel to Durban for the court case. However, the grieving father noted that it may be taking a toll on him, but it's still worth it. said:

"It is tiring. I live in Cape Town, so I have to get up early to be here. You have to travel so it is hard work but for me it’s worth it."

AKA and Tibz murder case postponed

Meanwhile, accused one and three Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi and Siyanda Myeza pleaded not guilty and requested to be released on bail.

Tony noted that one of the accused Mkwanazi is playing the sympathy card after he requested to be released so he can help his pregnant wife.

The case has been postponed to Monday to allow the other three accused to make their bail applications.

Lynn Forbes speaks up amid arrest of AKA’s suspected murderers

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the mother of the slain rapper, AKA, who was killed in a drive-by shooting last year, broke her silence about her progress since her son was murdered.

It has been over a year since the Lemonade hitmaker was murdered in Durban, and his mother, Lynn Forbes, still finds it hard to move on with her life after she lost her son.

