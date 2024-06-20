Emtee Celebrates Late Migos Member Takeoff’s 30th Heavenly Birthday With Tribute Rocket Tattoo
- Emtee recently celebrated Takeoff's 30th heavenly birthday with a touching message
- The late Migos member was tragically killed in 2022, and Big Hustle got a rocket tattoo in his memory
- Fans gathered to pay their respects to the late rapper, posting rocket emojis in his honour
On what would have been Takeoff's 30th birthday, Emtee celebrated the late Migos member with a touching birthday message.
Emtee celebrates Takeoff's heavenly birthday
Emtee remembered the late Migos member, Takeoff, on his 30th birthday on 18 June.
Take was tragically killed by a stray bullet in a shootout on the night of 1 November 2022 at a Houston, Texas, bowling alley after a fight broke out.
Taking to his Instagram page with a photo of the Last Memory rapper, Emtee celebrated Takeoff's life and legacy, saying he was his favourite Migos member and also showed off the "YRN" rocket tattoo he got in Takeoff's honour:
"My favourite Migo, I loved you like I knew you. Your silence spoke volumes. You really rapped, but people were too lazy to listen to what you were saying in your music. RIP, Take. Happy birthday, kid."
Mzansi pays its respects to Takeoff
Fans celebrated Takeoff's life with tribute messages and rocket emojis:
khu__sto said:
"Long live Take."
collins_da_underdawg_kid praised Takeoff:
"Long live the rocket."
pascal_theplug wrote:
"The coolest and the most wicked Migo."
snethehustler posted:
"RIP, Take, happy birthday."
munyaradzi_munyuku responded:
"My man, you know this. I loved him, man, and I still do. R.I.P, Takeoff!"
ajanthem commented:
"I cried tears when Takeoff passed away; I was so connected to him spiritually."
findlay_stephenson_ said:
"This is so sad that most people will never acknowledge him properly. RIP to the best Migo."
Emtee and J Molley finally hit the studio
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Emtee and J Molley hitting the studio to work on some new music together.
Fans were excited to finally see the musicians working together, saying their collaboration was long overdue:
__ThapeloM said:
"They better cook; we have been waiting for these hits."
Source: Briefly News
