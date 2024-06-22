Vuyo Dabula recently opened up about his recovery after he was a victim of gun violence in South Africa

Former Generations star, Vuyo Dabula wanted his supporters to know that he is ready for his full-time return to acting

Vuyo Dabula got candid about what he went through mentally after nearly losing his life in 2022

Vuyo Dabula shared his career plans after recovering from being shot. The beloved actor is well known for his past role in Generations.

Vuyo Dabula was shot in 2022, and he detailed his recovery throughout 2023. Image: Foto24 / Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Vuyo Dabula shared his plans for the future and his other passions outside of acting. The actor also opened up about the impact nearly losing his life to gun violence had on him.

Vuyo Dabula ready to return to acting

According to Sunday World, Vuyo Dabula is fully recovered from a near-death experience. Vuyo was shot in December 2022, and he said:

“So much of 2023 was focused on my recovery. I have also been hitting the gym quite hard, and I am now fully recovered.”

He has since been doing some advertising, a call back to his start as a model before acting. Vuyo is set for his return on Mzansi screens.

Vuyo Dabula grateful to recover from 2022 shooting

The former Generations actor said that he has been grateful for the recovery time. Vuyo said:

“I have been enjoying making meal preps for the gym, cooking cheat meals, and cooking for my son. Additionally, I have been getting back into playing the guitar with a tutor here in South Africa. This time off has allowed me to introspect and reconnect with myself.”

Vuyo admitted the entertainment industry is demanding he needed the time off and that he means sure that he is balancing work and his personal life:

"My support system is crucial to my best work. I make sure I am not overbooked and communicate consistently with people around me about my schedule.”

Cassper Nyovest condemns gun violence

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest has used his platform to speak publicly against a crime that is causing more damage not only to the entertainment industry, but to the country as a whole. The star denounced gun violence following Mashata's death.

South Africans are living in fear over the increasing number of murders in the country. Prominent people, including rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, celebrity chef Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane and DJ Sumbody, are among the many people who lost their lives due to gun violence.

Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest shared his thoughts after Peter Mashata's death. The popular DJ and comedian was murdered in a hail of bullets after a performance in Soshanguve on Sunday morning.

Source: Briefly News