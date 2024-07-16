Fans unearthed an old post by Boity Thulo about Cassper Nyovest from their dating days

The old picture of Cassper and Boity kissing resurfaced, leading to humorous reactions and questions about why Boity hadn't deleted it

Fans speculated that Boity left the post for clout, with some jokingly suggesting an anniversary party for the former "IT" couple

We can all agree that the internet never forgets. Some fans have unearthed rapper Boity Thulo's post from when she started dating fellow rapper Cassper Nyovest many years ago.

An old picture of Cassper Nyovest and Boity kissing has resurfaced. Image: Earl Gibson III and Ruvan Boshoff/Sunday Times/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

SA unearths Boity's post about Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest and Boity were the "IT" couple when they dated a few years ago. The stars were in the prime of their careers, and they looked great together. Fans even hinted they were the Beyoncé and Jay Z of South Africa.

Fast forward nine years later, fans still talk and post about their relationship, although the stars have already moved on with Cassper even tying the knot a few weeks ago. A fan with the handle @_ShaunKeyz reposted Boity's old post that read:

"You made me feel so incredibly special. What more can a girl ask for? @CassperNyovest. Yes, #itsLegit "

Mzansi share hilarious reactions

Social media users couldn't help but ask why Boity had not deleted the post from her timeline. Many felt she left the picture to chase clout.

@SidwellNjabulo commented:

"9 years next year we are throwing a surprise anniversary party."

@Mapiwan63229832 wrote:

"This is the Casper’s high school sweetheart we know"

@ki_mberlyyyy asked:

"kanti why is she still keeping these?"

@bigtee_Jay wrote:

"@casspernyovest Imagine how far ya'll would have been had ya'll stuck to this "

Cassper Nyovest squashes rumours that his marriage is the cause of weight gain

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the South African rapper and entrepreneur Cassper Nyovest found himself explaining his weight gain to fans and netizens.

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker trended on social media once again after he shared that he was taking his "hot wife" out on a date. Recently, Cassper Nyovest slammed rumours that his weight gain was due to his marriage; many of his fans and followers have been speculating that he has been picking up some weight since the rapper was off the market.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News