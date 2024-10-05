Siba Mtongana’s Cape Town Restaurant Wins Dubai Culinary Award, Raves About Working With Husband
- Siba Mtongana recently celebrated another big win in the restaurant world, and she made posts on the socials about the massive achievement
- Beloved TV chef Siba Mtongana was acknowledged for her work at the fifth World Culinary Awards 2024 in Dubai
- Siba Mtongana took to social media to celebrate the win, and she also turned her attention to her husband, Brian Mtongana
Siba Mtongana's restaurant SIBA at the V&A Waterfront won an impressive accolade. The restaurant was nominated at the World Culinary Awards 2024 for celebrity talent in innovation in the cooking world.
Renowned chef Siba Mtongana expressed her appreciation for her restaurant's latest success on social media. She also praised her husband, Brian, for being her colleague.
Siba Mtongana wins at Duban World Cuilnary awards
Siba posted videos and pictures at the World Culinary Awards 2024. The Cape Town restaurant SIBA was dubbed Africa's best fine-dining hotel restaurant.
In a post, Siba shared a picture of holding the award with her husband and business partner Brian. The TV chef said she was blessed to have a partner who unconditionally believed her, and she was the same for others. See the posts below:
SA applauds Siba Mtongana
Many people congratulated Siba. Peeps were also raving about how she and her husband are a power couple.
zhann_j gushed:
"Iconic power couple."
bontle_vilakazi wrote:
"Well deserved, congratulations."
wbusingye applauded:
"Once again, congratulations."
nomazibulotshanga remarked:
"Well done, family, for bringing it home. We love you."
khosinkosi applauded:
"Yebbbooooooo!!!!!!!!!! Siyanihalalisela! Makwande.
best_life_aheaf was impressed:
"I've been to the restaurant on several occasions & every time we ask for a picture, you ask him to come and take it and he comes with a warm heart. Your words about his support for you are spot-on. May God continue to bless him and you."
mokoena cheered:
"Halala halala, big big fat congratulations my dearest Siba….none is more deserving…. I pray that God opens up more divine doors. Michelin stars ⭐️ are you ready."
sharifa_sitoto gushed:
"It the “no trace of jealousy for me”. Oooh, love seeing this."
Chef Siba hosts and cooks for Anthony Anderson
Briefly News previously reported that Anthony Anderson is in South Africa and checked in at SIBA—The Restaurant for fine African cuisine.
Celebrity chef Siba Mntongana hosted American actor Anthony Anderson at her 5-star Cape Town restaurant.
She shared three snaps of herself and the comedian and captioned them: "I'm just a kid from Compton... I'm just a kid from Mndanstane."
