Durban based DJ and businessman DJ Tira has introduced fresh new packaging for his Makoya Bearings Cider

The Afrotainment record label boss has added his face to the 500ml can for his apple cider drink

Netizens reacted to the new packaging, saying DJ Tira fumbled a good packaging, saying they would likely not purchase it

DJ Tira has given his Makoya Bearing Cider a fresh new look. The award-winning Afrotainment record label owner introduced the fresh new cider can, but the responses he received were not what he expected.

DJ Tira introduces new Makoya Bearings can look

The Durban muso has a new design for his alcoholic beverage. He replaced the original packaging, which only had words written on it, with his own face. He shared the new design for the 500ml can with a cheeky social media post.

"Back like we never left! Uzophuza ube ungibuka uthi 'Washaya Mtirman!' Le summer eye Makoya Bearings. [You will be drinking my drink while looking at me and say, 'You did your thing, Tira.] Comment with #MakoyaBearings ziyakhala at 10am..... Ufuna ngikupheni? (At10 AM it is going down, what do you guys want me to give you?"

Mzansi dislikes Tira's new drink design

Reacting to the new design, netizens said the new packaging is not make sure because they refuse to drink something with DJ Tira's face on it.

@MapsRealEstate_ laughed:

"I am not drinking with another man's face on the can sorry, maybe ha ke target market huns are😂🤣"

@XUFFLER said:

"I won’t be buying it because of the Face! 🌚"

@Blahk_Wolf suggested:

"Makoya bearing was the best packaging as your face. No offence, but you ruined it, bro. I would suggest you remove it."

@SpherSparks shared:

"There is no one who loves Summer more than you do, DJ Tira. Not only do you dish out Summer hits, but you also give us Summer drinks."

DJ Tira gets high off his own supply

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Tira went viral when he was seen leaving a nightclub looking a little too drunk.

Netizens cracked jokes with people, assuming he got high off his supply and drank too much of Bearings Cider.

