Babes Wodumo trended on social media after a video of her dancing in a skimpy outfit went viral

The Wololo singer, known for her energetic moves, danced with male dancers as she flaunted her curves

Social media reactions were mixed, with some fans criticising her outfit and energy, noting she seemed tired

Babes Wodumo got social media users talking when her dance video went viral. The controversial singer and dancer trended after rocking a bridal veil at the SA Music Awards.

Babes Wodumo's dance video receives mixed reactions from fans. Image:O upa Bopape/Gallo Images

Babes Wodumo shows her dance moves in viral video

Babes Wodumo loves showing off why she is regarded as one of the best dancers in South Africa. The star, who has been on the path to reviving her music career, recently showed off her moves in a trending video.

The video shared on X by Musa Khawula shows the Wololo hitmaker getting down with a group of male dancers. Babes Wodumo showed her incredible curves in a skimpy outfit. The post read:

"Babes Wodumo dancing."

Fans react to Babes Wodumo's dance video

Social media users dished their thoughts about the star's dance moves and outfit. Many said she must cover up and stop showing too much skin.

@ChrisEcxel102 said:

"Naaah, this is not the Babes Wodumo that we know, it's a clone 🤞🏽"

@Emmy_Jiyane wrote:

"She looks tired, and that vibration was not giving nop."

@DonaldMakhasane added:

"First she didn't have a phone to shoot her backroom videos, now she can't even afford a peo store swimsuit"

@nikky_dube wrote:

"A lil too all the place for me but anyway who am I."

@Simkhad7 commented:

"I’m so glad she isn’t Xhosa."

@Lebona_cabonena wrote:

"Why is she always naked?"

@Melusi_Mokone noted:

"Am still trying to figure out why was she wearing a wedding dress at the SAMAs and she comes back doing whatever this is."

