Emtee has been basking in success since the release of his highly anticipated album DIY 3

The award-winning rapper released the album a week ago, but it has already amassed 3 million global streams on Spotify

This makes his album the fastest from his own catalogue, and fans are excited for the rapper

Emtee's 'DIY 3' is the fastest album of his to cross 3 million streams. Image: @emteerecords

Rapper Emtee keeps collecting these wins! His album's success makes him one of the most successful rappers in Mzansi.

Emtee's DIY 3 passes 3 million streams

The South African award-winning rapper Emtee released DIY 3 on 4 October. The project has amassed 3 million global streams on Spotify.

@2022AFRICA reported that this has become Emtee's fastest album to reach such a milestone.

"DIY 3 by @emteerecords Has officially surpassed 3 Million streams Globally on Spotify. It becomes his fastest album to do so."

Fans sing Emtee's praises as album reaches milestone

This achievement does not come easy and fans noted that. This affirmed many people that SA hip-hop is not dead, as the GOAT has returned.

Here are some of the reactions.

@PostiveImpact89 gushed:

"War is Fire 🔥🔥 Emtee did well."

@vizzeroo replied:

"DIY3 has insane replay value."

@PVTRIC98 shared:

"Saw the crazy numbers on his top 5 most popular songs on Spotify."

@Nova_Babyblue asked:

"So since Emtee has dropped this project do y’all still include him in the BIG 3???

@BricorOuttaHere cried:

"Rapper is no longer catching Ls like Bafana, he is catching Ws like Springboks.. 😭😭"

@ganglateni2198 advised:

"Keep the feet on they necks big dawg ❤️💪"

@magcina_don09 stated:

"I really want to see him WIN. Day 8 now. UMCULO."

@Sending_Failed7 said:

"No Promo...just let that music do the Talking."

@zamazondi_ lauded:

"That Emtee album is so good."

@justme_Miguel stated:

"I’m really enjoying the new Emtee album."

@YoungLloydS gushed:

"Wake Up is something else shuuu @officialnanette and @emteerecords really cooked here. 🔥 Grammy music."

Fans give Emtee's album a thumbs up

In a previous report from Briefly News, Emtee released his highly anticipated album, DIY 3, and his fans have picked their faves already.

The album has been receiving rave reviews from listeners who also talked about Emtee's versatility.

