Amapiano sensation Nkosazana Daughter shared one of her earlier works titled Mirror

The 23-year-old also revealed that she was only in high school when she recorded the song

Her fans reckon that she would make a great R&B album because her vocal range also suits that genre

Everyone has to start somewhere and with what they have. Vocal extraordinaire Nkosazana Daughter shared one of her earlier works.

Nkosazana Daughter shared that 'Mirror' was the first song she ever recorded. Image: @nkosazanadaughter

It all started in high school

The 24-year-old, who surprised fans when they found out she's still in her early 20s, revealed that she first saw the walls of a recording studio when she recorded Mirror. She added that she was still in high school when this work was produced.

The posting of this nostalgic piece reminded the masses that Nkosazana's passion and dedication to all things music date back to her high school years. The song also reflects her journey as an artist.

The Shona Malanga hitmaker explained through her Instagram caption that she had worked on a song titled Mirror before her fame.

"I was in high school. This was when I got to see what a studio looks like. It was one of my first songs 🥹🤌🏾 Before the fame, before I met Amapiano 🤭"

Fans came up with excellent suggestions

Her fans commended her for sticking it out all those years. Some even suggested that she consider recording an R&B album. Others thought the song would make a killer intro for her next album. It's reported that the artist is working on a joint album with Master KG.

@khanyi_16 wrote:

"You owe us an R&B project 😭😭 I said what I said."

@hlatse_boy3 commented:

"You can make it an intro for an album."

@djchucknorris added:

"Still relevant and musical same can be applied even in piano."

@rickelz77_man_of_steel stated:

"Since day 1, she was destined for greatness ❤️❤️ No one does it better❤️❤️"

50 Cent celebrated an old song

In related throwback news, Briefly News reported that US rapper 50 Cent took a trip down memory lane by celebrating a hit song he made 18 years ago in a throwback Facebook post.

Despite its age, the Candy Shop hitmaker could not believe his song was still getting 1,000 radio plays weekly. It is reported that 50 recorded his first seven tracks within five days, and Dr Dre produced the records.

