Nasty C is enjoying a lavish lifestyle with his family, recently sharing a video of himself, his girlfriend Sammie Heavens, and their baby Oliver boarding a private jet

The video went viral, with fans expressing mixed reactions, some congratulating him on living his best life while others criticised the jet and Nasty C's behaviour

Critics pointed out the plane's appearance, with some questioning his actions, such as not letting his family board first or adhering to ladies and children first etiquette

South African rapper Nasty C is living large with his beautiful family. His recent video, showing him chartering a private jet with Sammie Heavens and baby Oliver, has gone viral, capturing the attention of fans everywhere.

Nasty C, Sammie Heavens and their son Oliver recently travelled on a private jet. Image: @sammieheavens/ Instagram and Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Nasty C and his family live a soft life

Nasty C is a proud family man, and we're here for it! The star recently welcomed his first child, Oliver, with his longtime girlfriend, Sammie Heavens, and has been serving major fatherhood goals on social media.

Popular blog MDN News shared a video of the SMA hitmaker and his family entering a private jet. Watch the video below:

Fans react to Nasty C and family in a private jet

The now-viral video received mixed reactions from fans. Many are happy that the rapper, real name David Junior Ngcobo is living his best life with his family. Others threw shade at the plane the Nasty C and his family boarded.

@MakiMarish said:

"This 1976 taxi is definitely not a private jet. There are levels to this private jet thing 😂😂😂"

@Mbovux wrote:

"In taxi language, it's those siyaya moving around in Townships taking people to proper taxis, they can't be on the freeway."

@Sams_Sithole added:

"Mina, I'm not impressed with Nasty for not doing "ladies and children first" even after esengenile he didn't help the up💔"

@zulu_moratuwa said:

"I'm more troubled by how he gets in first. Shouldn't he let his family in first?"

Nasty C snaps half a million Naira restaurant receipt

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nasty C had people in stitches after sharing his experience on the West Coast of Africa. The hip-hop star showed people it was easy to feel like he was balling in Nigeria.

Nasty C shared a receipt showing his recent spending. After seeing how much he spent in nairas, people were full of jokes.

