GQ South Africa recently presented a number of awards to South African celebrities who made strides with their work

Tyla and Nomzamo Mbatha were among those who got their flowers for their hard work in 2024

GQ South Africa applauded the local talent that has set the bar for peers in the performance industry

Tyla received an impressive award from GQ South Africa. The international sensation has become a household name in America, and GQ recognised her for her newfound impact

GQ South Africa recognised Tyla, Nomzamo Mbatha and Kabza De Small's hard work in 2024. Image: kabelomotha_ / @tyla / Instagram / Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Nomzamo Mbatha and Kabza De Small also received recognition from GQ South Africa. The publication dedicated to awards to South Africa's best.

GQ hands out awards

GQ South Africa has named Tyla Entertainer of the Year. The accolade comes after her stellar year, which cemented her name in the US pop industry thanks to her hit Water.

Nomzamo Mbatha walked away as Woman of the Year. She had multiple moments flying the South African flag high while overseas.

Kabza De Small was awarded Musician of the Year. The amapiano DJ broke barriers with his epic orchestra perfomance. GQ credited him with being a pioneer in the amapiano genre

Orlando Pirates' Relebhohile Mofokeng was dubbed Sportsman of the Year. He was applauded for his fast rise as a respected midfielder.

