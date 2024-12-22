GQ Accolades for Tyla, Nomzamo Mbatha and Kabza De Small Highlight Their Epic Moves in 2024
- GQ South Africa recently presented a number of awards to South African celebrities who made strides with their work
- Tyla and Nomzamo Mbatha were among those who got their flowers for their hard work in 2024
- GQ South Africa applauded the local talent that has set the bar for peers in the performance industry
Tyla received an impressive award from GQ South Africa. The international sensation has become a household name in America, and GQ recognised her for her newfound impact
Nomzamo Mbatha and Kabza De Small also received recognition from GQ South Africa. The publication dedicated to awards to South Africa's best.
GQ hands out awards
GQ South Africa has named Tyla Entertainer of the Year. The accolade comes after her stellar year, which cemented her name in the US pop industry thanks to her hit Water.
Nomzamo Mbatha walked away as Woman of the Year. She had multiple moments flying the South African flag high while overseas.
Kabza De Small was awarded Musician of the Year. The amapiano DJ broke barriers with his epic orchestra perfomance. GQ credited him with being a pioneer in the amapiano genre
Orlando Pirates' Relebhohile Mofokeng was dubbed Sportsman of the Year. He was applauded for his fast rise as a respected midfielder.
What you need to know about Tyla
- Tyla rose to international fame after her hit song Water went viral in 2023.
- She has since collected many international accolades, including a Grammy, making her one of the youngest South Africans to do it.
- In 2024, she also won the most SAMAs in her home country after getting five nominations.
- Most recently, Tyla collected three MTV European Music Awards and became the first African artist to do so.
Tyla and Travis Scott spotted vibing at GQ event
Briefly News previously reported that South Africa's darling, Tyla, and US rapper Travis Scott turned heads dancing to their remix of Water at Tyla and Travis Scott at the GQ Men of the Year party.
The duo, combining Mzansi vibes and American swagger, created a scene that set social media ablaze.
The remix, which dropped on 17 November, continues to stir up mixed reactions on social media.
