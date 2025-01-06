Music producer DJ Tira recently got social media talking when a photo of his parents was shared on X

In the photo, the Durban-based artist sits on the same couch as his mother, while his father poses next to them

Fans of the musician praised him for making time to spend with his parents and for having a relationship with his parents

Musician DJ Tira recently visited his parents. Images: @djtira

KwaZulu-Natal-born music producer DJ Tira, real name Mthokozi Khathi recently visited his parents.

Fans of the 48-year-old record label boss applauded him for making time for his parents. While some fans revealed that the musician is blessed to still have both his parents alive and well.

Khati's viral photo comes after celebrity blogger Musa Khawula revealed that the DJ was used as a front to promote the Fact Durban Rocks movement for over a decade.

"Meet the founder and owner of Fact Durban Rocks; Chad White. DJ Tira had been nothing but the face of Fact Durban Rocks since its inception in 2011," said Khawula.

South Africans respond to DJ Tira's photo

Popular social media user @__T_touch shared a photo of the award-winning musician DJ Tira with his parents.

@Liihlendimande said:

"Ncoooh his blessed to have both of his parents hey."

@jaytorpedo_ replied:

"They look so good. Blessed family."

@zilo_motso said:

"The father looks like a South African politician."

@RealSihleIV: "

"He looks like his dad shame."

@FloraAcetyra said:

"Family support is everything, and DJ Tira's relationship with his parents reflects that."

@ribz_rb replied:

"No matter where you go, always remember the road that leads home."

@Nomagugu_xo wrote:

"Siyamubongela ubhuti (we are happy for our brother). Genuinely hope he cherishes each moment with them."

@Rathipa_Rampedi replied:

"Am I toxic to want to hear those parents saying "Chiki chiki chaa"

@Sifisov1 said:

"He is so blessed at that age to still have both his parents."

DJ Tira praised for changing lives of Qwabe twins

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in November 2024 that South Africans praised DJ Tira for changing the lives of the Qwabe twins.

The former Idols SA contestants, the Qwabe twins joined the Afrotainment record label after exiting the music competition in season 15.

