South African rapper Big Zulu allegedly fought off thieves after they tried to steal a stranger's goats

Big Zulu went viral on Twitter for helping a stranger recover his stolen goats from the alleged thieves

Mzansi has hailed Big Zulu as a hero for having the courage to do what he did for a complete stranger

While other people were fast asleep in the AMs, Big Zulu was fighting off thieves.

Big Zulu's heroic act

Mzansi rapper Big Zulu saved somebody's livestock from them. He allegedly fought off robbers who almost made away with the livestock.

Big Zulu has since gone viral on Twitter as he apparently did this at 2 AM and waited for the police to arrive and arrest those involved.

"Big up to Big Zulu, who ended up arriving at 2am full of mud & all as he had to fight the thieves that he caught in the act of stealing goats. He took the risk to save someone’s stock that he didn’t even know. Luckily, the Police arrived swiftly & the perpetrators were apprehended."

The X video was posted by @ms_tourist.

Mzansi peeps react to Big Zulu's heroic acts

The Imali Eningi rapper has been hailed as a hero by people on social media, with many people saying he is a real man for what he did for a complete stranger.

@vuceeymalinga asked:

"But why is he not shown holding them."

@MichuEmenalo lauded:

"This is a real man. I have always known him as one."

@gestapo_za joked:

"I can bet the ladies did not even give him a hug to thank him for what he did. You ladies are like that."

@phalit12 hailed:

"Big Zulu, big ups!!"

