The South African radio personality Penny Ntuli recently laid her brother to rest in KwaZulu-Natal

This was after the star shared that her older brother was brutally killed by an unknown perpetrator

The star wrote a very stern message to the person who brutally killed her brother on social media

Radio star Penny Ntulie buried her brother. Image: @pennyntuli

Source: Instagram

The South African award-winning radio personality Penny Ntuli recently lost one of her loved ones.

Penny Ntuli laid her brother to rest

The former Gagasi FM radio presenter Penny Ntuli recently made headlines on social media after she shared why she had declined another job offer after Jozi FM employed her.

Recently, according to ZiMoja the award-winning radio presenter laid her brother to rest at KwaZulu-Natal after he was brutally murdered. Ntuli is known for loving her siblings and family very dearly and holds them close to the heart.

Over the past weekend, Ntuli and her family buried her brother with dignity and she also sent a very stern message to the perpetrator that killed her brother in cold blood.

She wrote:

"To whoever did this terrible thing to my brother, I hope you live a long life. Your time will come and God will punish you."

Speaking to the publication, Penny Ntuli shared that she couldn't say much about her brother's murder case and that she couldn't even disclose the details about his death.

She said:

"I unfortunately cannot tell you anything about my brother. The detective said it might jeopardise the ongoing investigation on his case."

Who is Penny Ntuli

Penny Ntuli is a jack of many trades. She has a flourishing career on radio and has also proven to be a great MC, actress, and brand ambassador. She became a household name in South Africa after joining Gagasi FM and is currently ruling the airwaves on Jozi FM.

Growing up in Umlazi, Durban, Penny always dreamt of working on radio. She is currently living her dream with a growing fanbase that supports her every move.

