Refilwe Modiselle has become a published author with the upcoming release of her children's book titled Zizi's World: Through Her Vanilla Eyes

Representation and inclusion are key themes in the book, which draws from Refilwe's personal experiences and aims to inspire self-love and education among young readers

Mzansi celebrities like Nonku Williams, MacG, and Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize have also joined the publishing world with their own memoirs and books

South African actress and model Refilwe Modiselle has added published author to her list of achievements. The star announced on social media that she will be releasing a children's book titled Zizi's World: Through Her Vanilla Eyes.

Refilwe Modiselle becomes an author

Washa! Our girl Refilwe Modiselle is now an author. The star announced on social media that her latest venture, a children's book, is set to be released soon.

Taking to her Instagram page, Refilwe noted that her book was a dream come true. She said her friends and family have been urging her to release her own book for years, but now, it's finally here. She wrote:

"Adding AUTHOR to my resume is unbelievable!🚀😭This is an unexpected dream coming to fruition after hearing people for years say, 'When will you write a book, Fi?' This was a scary thought initially!

Refilwe Modiselle on the importance of representation

The 38-year-old South African model, actress and voice-over artist stressed the importance of representation to the young people who look up to her. The iNumber Number actress also noted that her new book was special to her as it not only reflects on her lived experience, but also her passion for teaching young children about self-love and inclusion.

"THE FIRST OF ITS KIND, a heartfelt body of work, written by the subject living in those exact shoes, given that we don’t have much material, if any of this nature, in the school curriculum, nor readily available anywhere commercially."

Fans congratulate Refilwe Modiselle

South Africans love seeing their own winning. Fans, including celebrities, congratulated Refilwe on her new venture.

@nomzamo_m said:

"Awww, how amazing!!!!! Congratulations. This is incredible! Will be needing copies 😍😍😍😍😍😍"

@gail_mabalane commented:

"A much-needed perspective!!! Congratulations Refilwe!!! 🥳"

@ayandathabethe added:

"Yes, yes, yes queen ❤️"

@relebogile wrote:

"Oh my gosh!!! 🔥🔥🔥 this is amazing!"

@luphumlongcayisa said:

"My heart just skipped soooooo many beats! To say I am happy and proud would be an understatement. I cannot wait to BUY my copy and DIG in!!!!!!"

@shonisani_m added:

"A huge congratulations to you, beautiful ❤️❤️❤️😍🔥 this is incredible."

SA celebs who have published books

Refilwe Modiselle joins a long list of Mzansi celebrities who have written books, addressing several social, economic and political issues.

The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams recently made headlines when she announced the release of her memoir, Unapologetically Me. Controversial podcaster MacG also released a book titled Uncancelable.

Flamboyant businesswoman Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize shared her story in her memoir My World, My Rules, published in 2023.

Refilwe Modiselle becomes team-building coach

Meanwhile, Briefly News also reported that Refilwe Modiselle has added a new feather to her cap and is now a team-building coach.

Refilwe Modiselle, now a team-building coach The trailblazing model announced her new hustle on her Instagram account in a recent post. She shared a video of herself leading a group session in a professional setting.

