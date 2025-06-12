Thembinkosi Mthembu recently sent a shout-out to his dad ahead of Father's Day

The Shaka iLembe actor and his old man collaborated with a menswear brand and showed off their threads while celebrating fatherhood, along with his daughter

Fans are loving the trio's new snaps together and admired Mthembu's bond with his old man

Thembinkosi Mthembu and his dad partnered with a menswear brand to honour Father's Day. Image: thembinkosi_mthembu

Source: Instagram

Thembinkosi Mthembu and his dad partnered with a menswear brand to honour fatherhood ahead of Father's Day.

Thembinkosi Mthembu celebrates fatherhood

Ahead of Father's Day on 15 June 2025, Thembinkosi Mthembu showed love to his dad and other present fathers with the help of men's fashion brand, POLITIX.

Taking to his Instagram page, the award-winning actor, admired for his role in Shaka iLembe, shared pictures with his dad wearing clothes from the premium Australian brand and reflected on his journey of fatherhood:

"This Father’s Day, I reflect on the men who shaped me and the little one who continues to shape me daily. From being a son to becoming a father, every step has taught me the value of presence, love, and intention. To all the fathers navigating this beautiful role, here’s to us."

Mthembu also shared pictures side-by-side with his old man, as well as adorable snaps of his little girl:

Mzansi shows love to Thembinkosi Mthembu

South Africa is loving the father-son and father-daughter content:

mis_sk2 said:

"I have decided, daddy is my new crush."

lindamatsolo wrote:

"Let’s go! Beautiful father and son."

mzamo_mgikx_mgilane posted:

"Umbona ethule ukuthi uyayishaya father figure lo Baba. Dankii Mhlonishwa."

okuhle_thulie added:

"Three generations, one striking resemblance!"

thenjiwepdlamini commented:

"So fulfilling, miss my dad so much."

boits_bear responded:

"This is beautiful to see, present fathers."

busisiwebless8 posted:

"Beautiful family."

Siya and Rachel Kolisi embrace single parenthood

Siya Kolisi is another dad who's going all out for his kids, and his fans are here for it.

Briefly News shared details from the captain of the Springboks' recent outing with his kids and siblings, where Kolisi posted wholesome content embracing single fatherhood and making the most of his co-parenting duties.

This happened just months after he and his now-ex-wife, Rachel, announced their divorce.

The former Kolisi Foundation CEO has also been taking the split one day at a time despite social media chatter.

She recently marked her first Mother's Day as a single mom, and Briefly News shared how Siya's sister, Liphelo Madlingozi, celebrated her with a Mother's Day tribute on her Instagram page.

Oscar Mbo builds a mansion for his family

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the construction of Oscar Mbo's mansion.

The Yes God hitmaker is said to be building a house for his growing family, and fans couldn't be prouder.

This comes after the DJ/ producer and his girlfriend, Lerato Phasha, announced the arrival of their bundle of joy, even sharing a picture from Lerato's time in the hospital.

