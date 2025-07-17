Multi-award-winning actress Jessica Nkosi received a brand-new ride from Volvo South Africa

Volvo South Africa gave Jessica Nkosi a new model worth R2.7 million, from her previous one worth R1.6 million

The former Isibaya actress praised her new ride, which has impressive performance stats

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Jessica Nkosi showed off her new R2.7 million Volvo EX90. Image: jessicankosi

Source: Instagram

South African actress Jessica Nkosi set the timeline buzzing after getting a car upgrade from Volvo. Nkosi is a brand ambassador for Volvo South Africa, and their partnership has been nothing but rewarding for the former Isibaya star.

South African celebrities have been flaunting their rides on social media lately. Stars like Sabelo Zuma, who is one half of the Amapiano duo Amaroto, as well as DJ Tira, are among the stars that set social media alight when they flaunted their rides.

Jessica Nkosi upgrades from R1.6 million car to R2.7 million car

Taking to her official Instagram account on Friday, 11 July 2025, Jessica Nkosi shared that she had upgraded from the Volvo XC90 Recharge Plug-in Hybrid worth over R1.6 million, which she flaunted in March 2024. The star excitedly shared the news with her followers, revealing that Volvo had called her and offered a car upgrade.

Volvo upgraded Jessica Nkosi from a plug-in hybrid to a fully electric car. The actress waxed lyrical about the award-winning luxury vehicle.

“Volvo said… it’s time for an upgrade Jessica 💃🏽 The new EX90 2025 Fully Electric ⚡️This car is a dream to drive; it’s like you’re floating 😍 Also, it’s already an award-winning car 🙌🏽The EX90 has been named the “WORLD LUXURY CAR OF THE YEAR” by the World Car Awards and I am not surprised by this,” part of her caption reads.

She expressed gratitude to Volvo South Africa for upgrading her vehicle.

“Thank you, my @volvocarsa family, for always making sure I’m driving the best, most beautiful, most luxurious and safest car in the world… Award-winning car that is 🏆🏅🥇 Thank you @tom_campher_volvo for always giving me the best car handovers 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽” the caption further reads.

See the video of Jessica Nkosi unveiling her brand-new car by clicking here.

What's the cost of Jessica Nkosi's new car?

The Volvo EX90 2025 is a 7-seater SUV that retails for an eye-popping R2,650,000 according to Cars.co.za.

According to the same website, the electric car can go from 0 to 100 km/h in an impressive 4.9 seconds. It comes with a 111 kWh battery. This means you can drive up to 604 km on a full charge.

Jessica Nkosi upgraded to a R2.7 million fully electric Volvo EX90. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The Volvo EX90 2025 supports fast charging. If you charge it using a 250 kW charger, the battery can go from 10% to 80% in approximately 30 minutes.

Jessica Nkosi shares advice to women in their 30s

Given her recent car upgrade, some of her fans might feel like they're lagging, but Jessica Nkosi recently spoke on that.

Briefly News reported that Jessica Nkosi shared an inspiring message to women feeling pressured in their 30s.

She may have achieved much now, but Jessica Nkosi was also unsure about her future when she started her career as an actress years ago. The actress was asked what advice she would give to her younger self, and she said:

"Continue doing the best you can. Know that God is in control and he’s got you."

Source: Briefly News