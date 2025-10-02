A 70-year-old German woman went missing at Ghost Mountain in Mkhuze, northern KwaZulu-Natal

Ntsiki Mazwai reacted to news that the woman's husband, who resides in the UK, had left before she was found

Social media users drew parallels to a similar case that happened years ago, while some suggested other reasons for the German tourist's disappearance

Outspoken poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai has raised suspicion after a missing German woman’s husband left, as authorities continued their search for her.

After setting social media ablaze with her comments on Nathi Mthethwa’s sudden passing, Mazwai shifted her focus. Ntsiki Mazwai reacted to news that a missing German woman's husband had left South Africa before she was found.

German tourist goes missing in KwaZulu-Natal

According to a report by Newzroom Afrika on Wednesday, 1 October 2025, the search for the missing 70-year-old German tourist entered its 5th day at Ghost Mountain in Mkhuze, northern KwaZulu-Natal. The woman was last seen on Friday, 26 September, when she went hiking with her husband, who alleged that he turned back halfway through the hike while she proceeded alone. In a puzzling development, the husband, who resides in the United Kingdom, is believed to have left Mkhuze while the search for his wife continues.

The couple were part of a group of tourists that arrived in KwaZulu-Natal from Cape Town and were set to leave the day after the woman went missing. The only thing that the search team has managed to discover is a map believed to have been in the woman’s possession.

Ntsiki Mazwai reacts after missing German woman's husband leaves

Ntsiki Mazwai, who previously got into legal trouble over her social media comments, joined South Africans in reacting to news that the German woman’s husband had left before she was found. The poet was surprised that the husband had left before his wife had been found. The post was captioned:

“The husband has left? Bathong.”

Social media reacts to missing German tourist's story

In the comments underneath Newzroom Afrika’s original post, several South Africans also shared the same sentiments as Ntsiki Mazwai. Several referred to a similar case involving Anni Ninna Dewani. Others drew on stories of local mysticism and wild animals to explain the woman’s disappearance.

Here are some of the reactions:

@LyettB suggested:

“In that area, there is a very strong possibility that she could even have been bitten by a black mamba 😢”

@rifiloedikgale said:

“She had to pick a place called Ghost Mountain. Now she knows why it's called Ghost Mountain.”

@vumiley asked:

“So, the last person who was with her was let go? This is a country known as the best place to murder your spouse and get away with it, á la Shrien Dewani? The number one suspect is off the hook? Good luck getting him back to cooperate.”

@ms_tourist questioned:

“Why would he leave before the wife is found? Isn’t he supposed to be the lead in this?”

@thandomohodi recounted:

“I wanted to venture into that mountain a few years ago. The legendary stories I was told by local folks made me decide otherwise. It also helped me respect locals whenever I go into communities. I went swimming instead. Can't do that now. I hope she's found alive.”

@SirGamede claimed:

“I know he’s suspect number one, but she was probably mauled by the hippos! Hippos in that place don’t play.”

Four implicated in the case of missing German tourist

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported in 2023 that 22-year-old German tourist Nick Frischke went missing after allegedly being dropped off for a hike on the Hangberg trail near Hout Bay in Cape Town.

Four men implicated in the missing case appeared before the Wynberg Regional Court in Cape Town in April 2025. Police detective Dudley Truter previously told the court that one of the men had agreed to be a State witness.

