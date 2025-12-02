Young Stunna Reacts to Hilarious AI-Generated Bollywood Version of His Smash Hit 'Adiwele'
- An AI-generated Indian version of Young Stunna's hit song Adiwele was shared on Monday, 1 December 2025
- In the video, Young Stunna, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small and Nlosazana Daughter were given a complete makeover
- In the comments, fans and celebrities, including Khanyi Mbau, Annie Mthembu, Sizwe Alakine, and Raspy, praised the creativity and laughed at how well the Bollywood style suited the song
A video of the Bollywood version of Amapiano singer Young Stunna’s smash hit Adiwele left South Africans in stitches after it was shared online. Even Young Stunna himself couldn’t resist cracking a joke about it.
The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has often raised concerns about misinformation and deepfakes. However, in this case, the technology was used to create pure entertainment.
Young Stunna cracks up at AI Bollywood remix of Adiwele
On Monday, 1 December 2025, entertainment blogger kreative.kornerr took to Instagram and reshared an AI video created by Lucky VS Ai. The post was an AI-generated Bollywood version of Young Stunna’s smash hit Adiwele from his 2021 album Notumato. The post was captioned:
“Who made this? 😂😭🔥”
In the video, Young Stunna, who is known for rocking a chiskop, appears with a full head of hair. The video also featured the Scorpion Kings duo, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, playing the flute and, in some instances, behind the turntables. Nkosazana Daughter also appears in the video, dressed in a sari, playing the flute and belly dancing.
AI Young Stunna sings his verse with classic Bollywood flair.
Watch the video by clicking here.
In the comments, Young Stunna reacted to the Bollywood version of Adiwele. He said:
“Touring in Mumbai with this one.”
South Africa reacts to the Adiwele Bollywood remix
The AI-generated Bollywood remix quickly became a hit in the comments section with fans and celebrities, including Khanyi Mbau, Annie Mthembu, Sizwe Alakine, and Raspy, sharing their reactions. Many loved the creativity, and others laughed at how well the Bollywood makeover surprisingly worked.
Here are some of the comments:
mbaureloaded said:
“It cooks 🔥”
mrsannbition laughed:
“I’m screaming! 😂🔥”
dexmeetsworld.tv joked:
“Wow, I must go play this for my friend at the corner store.”
raspy_sa remarked:
“@nkosazana_daughter kwase kuvela wena😭😭😭”
zamilesimelane said:
“Excellent use of free will.”
reasonhd_ asked:
“Why is this so dope though?”
troubleman101 said:
“The reason Ultron spent 5 minutes on the net and decided it had to go 😂😂 😂😂”
kulturelameck laughed:
"My friend at the spaza gonna love this😂😂"
Young Stunna pauses performances after doctor’s warning
Meanwhile, Young Stunna announced that he would not be performing after his doctor warned him to rest.
The star shared on his official Instagram account that his doctor had advised him to rest. Young Stunna said that he would not be in the studio or on stage for a while until he gets his doctor's approval.
"My opps gonn’ catch up, who stacking if I ain’t? The mansion ain’t gonn’ buy itself. One thing about us who work hard, we hate relaxing, but I get it, health first, I’ll be back," he wrote.
Young Stunna shows off stacks of money
In other news, Briefly News reported that Young Stunna became a trending topic on social media after showing off stacks of money.
The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted the clip on social media, which went viral. Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the clip.
