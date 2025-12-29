In a bizarre post, Musa Khawula shared a video showing musician Prince Kaybee riding his bike on an open road and labelled it dangerous living

For some reason, the controversial X blogger and entertainment commentator seemed to bring the late rapper AKA and another musician, Chymamusique, into the mix

Fans were confused by the seemingly incoherent post, and many thought that Khawula must have been drunk while captioning the video

In a recent social media post, controversial figure Musa Khawula shared a video of renowned musician Prince Kaybee enjoying a carefree ride on his motorcycle.

Set against a picturesque backdrop of open roads, the post featured an unusual caption suggesting that the act of biking was "dangerous living."

Khawula, who was recently called jealous for dragging Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife, Liesl, followed up the video with an unexpected twist.

The entertainment blogger weirdly roped in the late rap star AKA and musician Chymamusique to his caption.

Fans, already bewildered by the post, were puzzled as to why these artists were mentioned and how they fit into the narrative at all.

Khawula's X post can be seen below:

Fans question Musa Khawula's state of mind

The broad mix of thoughts sparked a surge of bewilderment within Khawula's audience, leading many to speculate on the state of the blogger when crafting the post.

With comments rolling in, a consensus emerged: some were convinced that Khawula must have been intoxicated during the creation of the outlandish statement.

A user with the handle @malatjie_ pleaded with Khawula:

"You are drunk. Put away that phone."

Another user, @Doroshni1, promised Khawula his seeming favourite brand of booze, stating:

"Chomi [Friend] you're drunk, hey. I promise you Hunter's Dry when I catch you."

@Pertu_O_Grace added:

"Hunter's Dry typed this."

@TheFixer000 took to the comments:

"Musa must be drunk."

@Past2Present called out the confusion, typing:

"This post makes no sense."

@Poshyea said:

"He is drunk. Ayikho lento [There's no such thing]."

@RealMadamCoco wrote:

"Which cold beverage are you on chomi?"

@Noma99177 shared:

"Prince Kaybee is catching flames just for riding his bike. Chymamusique survived a near death experience. Let’s not play like that, chomi. As for AKA, let the man rest in peace, chomi."

@cutie_sniggles said:

"Mara [But] your captions are confusing sometimes."

@Amor_kolota stated:

"Three scenarios in one statement, yoh, chomie."

@DawgTeaBag said:

"I know my GOAT is drunk from Hunter's Dry right now."

DJ Chymamusique is involved in a car accident

DJ Chymamusique was involved in a horrific car accident that took the life of a famous musician, DJ Poizen, which may explain why Khawula mentioned his name in the post.

In the days following the car accident, pictures from the horrific scene surfaced and trended on social media.

One of the photos that surfaced showed a head-on collision. Reports at the time revealed that there were additional casualties at the scene, with four more bodies discovered along with DJ Poizen's.

Prince Kaybee talks about his late mother

In a previous Briefly News report, musician Prince Kaybee revealed the cause of his mother's death.

