A video of controversial music executive Nota Nhlamulo Baloyi speaking about rapper K.O has surfaced on X

In the clip, Nota accused K.O of having a hand in his arrest in 2024, and the reason left many jaws on the floor

Social media users reacted to the post, warning Nota about the implications of his defamatory statements

It seems as though the beef between Nota Baloyi and K.O is never dying down. The rapper has gone viral once again for his remarks regarding the rapper and his brother.

In a podcast interview, Nota claimed that rapper K.O had a hand in his 2024 arrest. The former music executive was arrested for 60 days after he was found guilty of contempt of court.

Why Nota accuses K.O of having a hand in his arrest

The Johannesburg High Court sent him to prison after he disregarded a court order which ordered him not to mention K.O's name in the murder of rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes.

Nota not only dragged K.O's name through the mud, but he also implicated his brother, Siyabonga Mdluli, also known as Scorpio Siya, who was AKA's road manager.

Siya was among the people in AKA's entourage who were there the night of the shooting on Durban's Florida Road in February 2023.

In a video clip posted by @RealSihleIV, Nota accused K.O and "his friends" of ensuring that he was sent behind bars. This, according to Nota, was done so he could not speak further about the death of AKA.

In an interview with DJ on his podcast, Nota spoke about why he is dragging Siya and K.O:

"His brother should have ensured that Kiernan gets home safe, because that's the job of a road manager, to make sure you get to and from your gigs safe," Nota claimed.

He also revealed that he fled to the United States out of fear for his life.

What SA has to say about Nota's remarks

SA has reacted to Nota's remarks about K.O and his brother.

@leeroyivry said:

"Lol, another lawsuit coming."

@Skhentwa reacted:

"Ai uqalile, I wish he stayed in prison."

@Khomots78367860 questioned:

"Who are these hosts? People just do podcasts while they know nothing. Who on earth doesn’t know AKA’s real name for starters?"

@mna_qhudeni responded:

"I'm sorry, but Berita sisi, I'm judging you soze kalok."

@peter_mkhatshwa asked:

"What’s KO have to do with that he wasn’t there?"

@louiehndrx shared:

"One thing I respect about Nota is that he'll use his right of Freedom of Speech to the highest and won't allow himself to be silenced."

K.O speaks on AKA's death

In a previous report from Briefly News, K.O. unpacked the death of the late slain star AKA, who was also his friend.

In his emotional interview posted on social media, the SETE hitmaker spoke about how AKA's death affected many people.

