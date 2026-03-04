On Tuesday, 3 March 2026, rumours surfaced that Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize’s luxury Durban mega-mansion has reportedly been listed “to let”

Her son, reality TV star and footballer Andile Mpisane, shared a cryptic Instagram Story on his official account amid the rumours

The speculation that MaMkhize is renting out her luxury mansion comes months after the revenue collector auctioned off most of her movable assets

Reality TV star and footballer Andile Mpisane posted a cryptic message amid reports that his mother’s luxurious mansion is reportedly listed for rent.

On Tuesday, 3 March 2026, rumours swirled that Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize had decided to list her famous Durban mega-mansion "to let," trading her privacy for a potential rental income.

While the popular entrepreneur and reality TV star remained silent amid rumours that she had listed her mansion "to let", her son Andile Mpisane broke his silence with a cryptic message.

Andile Mpisane reacts amid reports of MaMkhize’s mansion being listed

Andile Mpisane took to his official Instagram account on the same day that the rumours started and shared a motivational quote on his stories.

Mpisane, who currently plays for Mbabane Highlanders in Eswatini, shared a photo of himself sitting on the rear wing of a green Nissan GT-R parked outside his mother’s multi-million-rand mansion. The Instagram story was set to J.Cole’s hit song No Role Modelz from his critically acclaimed album, 2014 Forest Hills Drive. Over the picture was a motivational quote about perseverance, which read:

“Never give up on your dreams, no matter how painful and difficult your journey is. ❤️”

See the screenshot below:

Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize loses more assets

The reports that MaMkhize is renting out her luxurious mansion come months after the South African Revenue Service (SARS) went for Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize's belongings as part of its effort to recover millions in unpaid taxes.

After the tax collector successfully raised over R5.6 million during an auction in October 2025, more of MaMkhize’s assets went under the hammer in a two-day auction on 18 and 19 November 2025.

Bidding opened on 14 November, and a mix of household furniture, electronics and luxurious items was up for auction. Some of the items received bids of close to R50,000, while others received no bids.

SARS didn't only go for MaMkhize's household furniture and cars, but also her premium alcohol.

The auction house, Bidder’s Choice, put 363 bottles of MaMkhize’s premium alcohol up for sale later in November 2025. The list featured champagne brands, rare cognacs and boutique wines, including globally recognised brands such as Veuve Clicquot, Moët & Chandon, and Luc Belaire.

Andile Mpisane launches a new career

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported on Friday, 7 November 2025, that Andile Mpisane officially confirmed his new hustle.

Controversial celebrity gossip blogger Musa Khawula shared a video of Andile Mpisane at his new hustle. The post sparked social media reactions ranging from mockery, jokes and admiration for Andile Mpisane.

