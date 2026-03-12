Former Royal AM soccer player Andile Mpisane has given fans a taste of what he has to offer as a Gqom DJ

The former dancer first announced his new hustle as a DJ on 7 November 2025, and has since been hard at work taking up gigs

Now, the DJ has started taking up bookings, as he announced his readiness to shake up dance floors

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Andile Mpisane has ventured into being a Gqom DJ. Image: Andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

There is a new DJ in town, and he wants people to dance to his Gqom tunes. Andile Mpisane has since ventured into DJing, in yet another career switch.

Andile Mpisane announces open bookings

Former soccer player Andile Mpisane added DJ to his title. As someone with deep ties to the Gqom music scene, having released a few songs, Andile Mpisane knows a thing or two about the genre.

Taking to Instagram, the son of Shauwn Mkhize posted a video of him spinning the decks while the crowd danced. He joked and said, "The year is over", and added the phone number that event organisers can contact if they want to book him.

In another post, Mpisane said, "Not everyone understands Gqom music." He played alongside DJ Maphorisa, who is known for experimenting in different genres apart from Amapiano.

Mpisane previously played at LIV Sandton, where they posted Andile on Instagram as he was one of the DJs who entertained the crowd at the High Society event. He also linked up with Kabza De Small in the studio, sparking excitement among fans.

Andile Mpisane has announced that he is a DJ. Image: Andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

Not everyone was happy to see Andile dipping his toes in other avenues. On 7 November 2025, Prince Kaybee expressed disappointment, saying, "I repeat, music is the most disrespected art in modern times."

Below is what some fans had to say regarding his latest post:

Siyanda.ndlazi said:

"Your set was dope, we danced too much here."

Sompicee stated:

"What I like about Andile Mpisane is that he will one day wake up and choose to go back into the field."

Phreshbreeze shared:

"It always comes down to the DJ booth. This poor industry."

Sdumondlovu reacted:

"Gqom, I salute you. We enjoyed it."

Ntiza11 responded:

"A very dope sound, I’m not from KZN, but I get it."

Gency_bh stated:

"I miss seeing those cute pics of you and your beautiful wife, Tam Tam."

Ms_sam_myisa shared:

"Yoh, your set at Cosmo last week Saturday gave me goosebumps!"

Gqom singer Andile Mpisane shows off workout routine

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gqom singer Andile Mpisane showed off his intense workout routine in a viral video.

In the video clip, the former soccer star, singer and dancer did various workouts, including squat jumps, cross legs, high knees and crunches. Mavreka and Mpisane went back to the drawing board, and fans got a front row seat.

Andile Mpisane's routine and eagerness to get his body back inspired many people to get their summer bodies on track for 2026.

Source: Briefly News