Alvin and the Chipmunks in order: The exact sequence to follow the story

For decades, the three anthropomorphic chipmunks in Alvin and the Chipmunks have captivated audiences with their catchy tunes and humorous antics. Watch the franchise's eight films chronologically to find out how Alvin, Simon and Theodore eventually became world-renowned pop artists.

Key takeaways

Alvin and the Chipmunks movies focus on the lives of the three singing chipmunks and their human songwriter guardian, David Seville .

movies focus on the lives of the and their human songwriter guardian, . The first theatrical animated Alvin and the Chipmunks film ( The Chipmunk Adventure ) was released on 22 May 1987.

film ( ) was released on 22 May 1987. The last Alvin and the Chipmunks live-action film ( Alvin and the Chipmunks : The Road Chip ) was released on 18 December 2015.

live-action film ( ) was released on 18 December 2015. Alvin and the Chipmunks' live-animated films rank among the highest-grossing animated/live-action film series of all time.

Alvin and the Chipmunks films in order

The fictional animated musical trio created by Ross Bagdasarian has appeared in eight feature-length movies since the debut of Alvin and the Chipmunks. Although you can watch the films in release order, we recommend watching them chronologically to eliminate plot holes, and here is how:

Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)

(2007) Alvin and the Chipmunks : The Squeakquel (2009)

(2009) Alvin and the Chipmunks : Chipwrecked (2011)

(2011) The Chipmunk Adventure (1987)

(1987) Alvin and the Chipmunks : The Road Chip (2015)

(2015) Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein (1999)

(1999) Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet The Wolfman (2000)

(2000) Little Alvin and the Mini-Munks (2003)

Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)

In the movie, we meet the three musically inclined chipmunks: the mischievous Alvin (Justin Long), the smart Simon (Matthew Gray Gubler) and the chubby, kindhearted Theodore (Jesse McCartney). They bump into David Seville, a struggling song composer, after their relocation to Los Angeles following the destruction of their tree.

Despite their destructive first encounter with the trio, Seville is impressed by the trio's singing abilities. The Chipmunks achieve great success after they agree to sing David's songs. But will their commitment to each other remain amid the evil plans by their record producer (Ian Hawke) to separate them for his personal gain?

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009)

Dave leaves the boys in the care of his inept cousin Toby after his admission to a hospital in Paris following an accident at a concert. Despite their fame, they are forced to go back to school and adopt a normal life.

While there, the Chipmunks are determined to save the institution's music program by winning the $25,000 prize money in a singing competition. Soon, the boys meet their love interests in the female musical trio The Chipettes, comprising Brittany, Eleanor and Jeanette. Musical and romantic sparks flare up.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked (2011)

The Chipmunks, the Chipettes and Dave embark on a family vacation that leaves them stranded on a deserted island. The more they continue to find their way back to civilisation, the clearer it becomes that they have company in their remote paradise. The journey puts all the chipmunks' survival skills to the test.

The Chipmunk Adventure (1987)

David travels to Europe for business, leaving the boys in the care of their babysitter, Miss Miller. The Chipmunks and Chipettes compete in the Around the World in Thirty Days video game.

After winning the match, Brittany argues that she would defeat Alvin in a real-life race around the world. Diamond traffickers Klaus and Claudia Furschtein overhear the argument and offer the youngsters the opportunity to participate in an actual worldwide hot air balloon race, with the winner bagging a $100,000 prize.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015)

Seville introduces the Chipmunks to his new girlfriend, Samantha and her son, Miles. In a series of misunderstandings, the boys conclude that Dave is planning to propose to his partner in Miami and eventually abandon them. The trio has a few days to stop the proposal, and save themselves from having a terrible stepbrother.

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein (1999)

Alvin, Theodore and Simon get locked inside a park after they take a break from their concert and get lost. They eventually find themselves in Frankenstein's Castle attraction, where Dr. Victor Frankenstein is working on his creature.

The doctor brings the monster back to life and sends it to find and destroy the Chipmunks. During their escape, the beast finds Theodore's lost teddy bear. It is now up to the boys to confront the creature and retrieve the teddy bear.

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet The Wolfman (2000)

Dave and Simon conclude that Alvin has been watching too many horror films at night, after he has constant bad dreams of encountering the Wolfman. However, Alvin insists that the reason he wakes up screaming at night is that he finds their new neighbour, Lawrence Talbot, creepy.

He is convinced that Lawrence has some skeletons in his closet. On the other hand, Theodore is hesitant about reporting Nathan (a bully) to the principal because of Alvin's daily blunders. However, Alvin speaks up on his behalf about the issue.

Little Alvin and the Mini-Munks (2003)

Seville's pal La-Lu has hung a banner saying "Welcome Chipmunks" on her magic cottage porch. Her talkative, pessimistic cockatoo friend, Gilda, is convinced that having kids around is a mistake, while PC, a friendly, optimistic frog, is certain that youngsters bring warmth to any home.

Dave takes the Chipmunks and the Chipettes to La-Lu's house as he needs the weekend to concentrate on writing a song. This leaves Alvin anxious about whether Seville will come back for them, but La-Lu reassures him that Dave will return.

FAQs

Alvin and the Chipmunks' first film ranks among the highest-grossing animated/live-action films of all time. Below are some frequently asked questions about the franchise:

Is there Alvin and the Chipmunks 4?

The fourth live-action Alvin and the Chipmunks movie (Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip) was released in 2015. It is the final instalment of the CGI film series.

Why was Ian not in Alvin and the Chipmunks 4?

David Cross' character, Ian Hawke, did not feature in the fourth film because the actor's contract only obligated him to appear in three films. Additionally, Cross had a dissatisfying filming experience on the third movie.

Is Alvin and the Chipmunks 5 coming?

As of December 2025, there are no official plans for a new live-action Alvin and the Chipmunks movie. The last film was released a decade ago.

Who is Theodore in Alvin and the Chipmunks?

Theodore is the youngest chipmunk in the trio. He is portrayed as a loving, caring, sweet, gullible and shy character.

Wrapping up

Watching the Alvin and the Chipmunks movies in the chronological order listed above will help you avoid gaps in the storyline. The films follow the adventures of Alvin, Simon and Theodore as they navigate a life of fame alongside their guardian Dave Seville.

