Nhlanhla Mafu Releases Music Video for Her Wedding Themed Song Ft DJ Tira and AmaTycoolers
- Nhlanhla Mafu has unveiled the music video for her wedding-themed song Ngithanda Wena featuring DJ Tira and AmaTycoolers
- The video captures a dual celebration, showcasing a lobola ceremony and a modern traditional wedding, with opulent fashion from her NN Vintage brand
- Known for her vibrant Shweshwe designs, Mafu highlights African culture and creativity, delivering a masterpiece that celebrates life's milestones in style
One-half of the popular pop group Mafikizolo, Nhlanhla Mafu, has finally unveiled the music video for her latest song, Ngithanda Wena, featuring the legendary musician and producer DJ Tira and AmaTycoolers.
Nhlanhla Mafu drops music video for Ngithanda Wena
The moment Mzansi had been waiting for was finally here. Talented singer and fashion designer Nhlanhla Mafu has finally released the video for her wedding-themed song Ngithanda Wena. The song made headlines a few weeks back when fans speculated that Nhlanhla had gotten married again.
Shot across two visually stunning locations in Randfontein and Kempton Park, the music video transports viewers to a vibrant dual celebration. The first scene captures the traditional warmth of a lobola ceremony, filled with heartfelt negotiations and jubilant celebrations at the bride’s family home.
The narrative then shifts to the elegance of a modern traditional wedding at the Fortress Venue, showcasing opulent decor, energetic dances, and timeless fashion curated by Nhlanhla Mafu’s acclaimed brand, NN Vintage.
Nhlanhla Mafu showcases her creativity
Nhlanhla Mafu, who has redefined herself beyond her Mafikizolo roots, continues to carve her path as a solo artist and fashion icon.
This project mirrors her multifaceted creativity and passion for celebrating life’s milestones in style. With Ngithanda Wena, she delivers a masterpiece that is not only a soundtrack for weddings but also a vibrant tribute to South African culture.
The star's NN Vintage is known for its vibrant Shweshwe designs. Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Mafu said:
"As NN Vintage, we believe that we do not incorporate seshweshwe in our style but seswheshwe is who we are as Africans and therefore by fusing our designs, we are only expressing ourselves in the best way we know how."
Nhlanhla Mafu focuses on her solo career
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mafikizolo lead singer Nhlanhla Mafu is reportedly focusing on her solo career and booming fashion business amid reports of Mafikizolo splitting.
Nhlanhla Mafu is allegedly taking a break from the group to focus on her solo career and fashion line NN Vintage. The star, who has been a part of Mafikizolo for almost three decades, recently released a wedding song featuring DJ Tira and Amatycooler titled Ngithanda Wena.
