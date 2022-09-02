Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha have returned to the small screen for Season 2 of their reality show Uthando Lodumo

The first episode aired on 01 September and introduced South African viewers to what they can expect for the rest of the Season

Netizens have flocked to their social media timelines to share their candid reactions to the content being offered this time

Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo have returned to the small screen with their hit reality show, 'Uthando Lodumo.' Image: @babes_wodumo and @mampintsha_shimora

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha are back with another exciting Season of their hit reality show Uthando Lodumo. The first episode of Season 2 premiered on 1 September 2022.

Showmax shared the trailer for the reality show before its release, hinting at a drama-filled Season. At the time, viewers expressed their enthusiasm for the show's debut.

On YouTube, Showmax shared the following glimpse of what's ahead in Uthando Lodumo Season 2:

When the first episode aired, the show immediately shot to the top of the trends. Netizens had this to say about Mpintsho and Babes' return to the the small screen:

@sunkissedseba said:

"Mampintsha was trying to be romantic and get Babes a bottle of wine and she just looked at him like “???? I want hard liquor.” #UthandoLodumo"

@King_kokisa_ wrote:

"#UthandoLodumo She’s absolutely stunning we finally get to see her on our tv screen again for season2!"

@MissLesegoS shared:

"Babes Wodumo as a Mom is definitely the content I want to see. uSponge is going to have so much fun with her. #UthandoLodumo "

@sk1tguru posted:

"No matter how disrespected she felt, mampintsha’s mother really took things too far by slandering Babes and swearing at her whole family in the media, she’s the one who should apologize first #UthandoLodumo"

@MaabuleM replied:

"What's sad about all this, is that Babes Wodumo will never be the same again. She seems to lose herself daily #UthandoLodumo"

@LeeMpaki commented:

"I've just discovered that Mampintsha & Babes have been in a relationship for 9 years no wonder they managed to beat all the obstacles and still going strong #UthandoLodumo"

@_Thembalihle_ also said:

"The things I need to see and get an update on uThando Lodumo. I need to see Sphongo's cute face❤️ Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo must tell us what is happening with their music careers.#UthandoLodumo"

@lerato_lalove also wrote:

"When they say men marry women who are like their moms, mampintsha married a replica of his mom. #UthandoLodumo"

@pontshomotsepe_ also shared:

"I enjoy Babes and Mampintsha so much on TikTok and the fact that we’re now gonna watch them for longer on their reality show is even better ❤️, thank you @ShowmaxOnline for bringing us Season 2, namhlanje yimi nabo. #UthandoLodumo"

@Bongeka__ added:

"One thing about Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha, they’ll give us drama!!! I’m glad that there’s season 2 of #UthandoLodumo abazali madoda!! Let’s go!"

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha undergoing marriage counselling after celeb couple’s abuse video went viral

Briefly News previously reported that Babes Wodumo and her hubby, Mampintsha, are reportedly undergoing marriage counselling. The couple trended a while back when Babes admitted live on air that her hubby was allegedly physically abusive towards her.

They shared that they're currently seeking professional help to help strengthen their relationship and work things up. The new season of the Gqom artists' reality TV show is set to drop on Showmax in September.

Some scenes from Uthando Lodumo will show viewers how they've grown stronger together since a clip of the alleged abuse trended in 2019.

