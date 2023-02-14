How to download the medical form for PDP and more (2024)

Drivers operating commercial vehicles on public roads in South Africa must meet certain conditions, failure to which their presence on the road risks the lives of other road users. Apart from being 18 or older and having a valid driving license, a professional driver in SA should have a PDP medical form to prove they are medically fit to drive safely. Learn how to download the medical form for PDP below.

According to the WHO reports, road-related injuries are among the world's leading causes of unnatural fatalities. To enhance the safety of road users in SA, the government requires drivers transporting goods, passengers, or dangerous goods for income through public roads, public driving permits (PrDP or PDP), and medical PDP forms/certificates. The PDP medical forms confirm an individual is healthy enough to drive safely.

What is a PDP medical form?

A medical PDP (professional driving permit) form indicates that a driver is medically fit to drive commercial vehicles. The document confirms to the authorities that the person does not suffer from ailments and health conditions that can make them experience difficulties while driving.

How to download the medical form for PDP?

Download a medical PDP form from the eNatis website. Alternatively, obtain the document from the nearest Driving License Testing Centre (DLTC).

One cannot be issued with a PrDP (public driving permit) in South Africa without presenting a professional driving permit form (PD1) and a medical certificate application form (MC). Both forms are available at DLTCs and on the eNatis website.

Do not fill out a medical report form pdf by yourself. Instead, take it to a medical center or hospital. A doctor should complete the form after performing a medical examination on you.

The doctor will certify that you do not suffer from failing eyesight, poor balance or coordination, memory or concentration issues, lack of muscle strength or control, pain, drowsiness, or other medical conditions or symptoms that can affect your ability to drive safely.

How to apply for PDP in Cape Town?

After finishing medical tests and having a doctor fill out your medical form for PDP, download a professional driving permit form (PD1) online or get it from the nearest Driving License Testing Centre (DLTC). Complete the PD1 form, then visit the nearest DLTC with the necessary documents to apply for a PDP or PrDP (public driving permit). Here are all the documents you need.

A filled-out medical form for PDP (only valid if not older than two months)

A filled-out professional driving permit form (PD1)

A valid South African ID, passport, or driving license card

Four identical black and white passport photos

Proof of postal and residential address (e.g., utility account). If the utility bill is not in your name, the owner must make an affidavit declaring that you live at the address, and the utility bill must be attached to the affidavit

A valid driving license with the same vehicle code for which you are applying for the PDP.

Training certificate for the category D license (if applicable)

If you stay at an informal settlement, you must bring a letter with an official date stamp from the ward councilor confirming your postal and residential address

The prescribed fee

At the DLTC, you will be required to pay the stipulated fee to the following bank account:

Bank: ABSA

ABSA Account name: Ideco AFISwitch (Pty) Ltd

Ideco AFISwitch (Pty) Ltd Branch: Business Banking Johannesburg North

Business Banking Johannesburg North Account type: Cheque account

Cheque account Account number: 4074078548

4074078548 Branch code: 630256

630256 Reference: Applicant's ID number

After payment, you will be referred to the nearest police station to request a conviction report. If the DLTC has a live capturing unit (LCU), the report will be sent electronically to the police station.

You will be informed once the PrDP card is ready for collection. Your permit may be ready within a maximum of 12 weeks. Also, take an ID or any identification document when you collect the license. Any cards not collected within 120 days will be destroyed.

The PDP application process outlined above applies throughout South Africa. Only Gauteng and Eastern Cape allow PrDP applications to be booked online.

About a professional driving permit (PrDP)

The permit is issued in addition to an ordinary driving license. You need it to drive cars transporting goods, passengers , or dangerous goods for income on public roads in South Africa.

A PrDP applies to the following motor vehicle categories:

A breakdown vehicle or a bus

A motor vehicle designed to carry 12 or more people

A goods vehicle with a gross vehicle mass exceeding 3 500kg

A minibus weighing more than 3 500kg or designed to carry 12 or more people (the driver included)

Light motor vehicles, indicated in the economic sector for carrying passengers for reward (taxi-cab)

Any vehicle for which an operating licensee is issued

Dangerous goods vehicle (e.g. fuel tanker).

Age restrictions for these motor vehicle categories are as follows:

You should be 18 years or older to hold a PrDP for a goods vehicle

You should be 21 years or older to hold a PrDP for a passenger vehicle

You should be 25 years or older to hold a PrDP for a dangerous goods vehicle.

Other qualifications for a PDP license in South Africa are:

Apart from medical tests, these qualifications are crucial to obtaining a professional driving permit:

You should not have a criminal record of driving under the influence of narcotic drugs, intoxicating liquor, or a drug with hallucinating effects in the last five years.

You should not have a record of committing an offense in which violence was an element.

Your driving license should never have been suspended or revoked.

You should never have been convicted of a criminal offense or paid an admission of guilt fine in the last five years.

Disqualifying medical conditions for SA drivers applying for a PrDP are:

The following medical conditions disqualify you from obtaining a learner's or driving license in South Africa:

Uncontrolled epilepsy

Sudden attacks of disabling giddiness or fainting due to hypertension or other causes

Mental ailments that require detention, supervision, control, and treatment as stipulated in the Mental Health Act of 1973

Any medical condition causing muscular incoordination

Uncontrolled diabetes mellitus

Defective vision according to the Snellem rating of minimum visual acuity and minimum visual field.

Persons living with disabilities have to get a learner's test and then find a driving school with adapted vehicles to earn a driving permit. Licensed drivers who become disabled should also go for the driving test for the adapted automobile.

How much does a medical certificate cost in South Africa?

A medical report certificate costs R150 to R450, and a doctor's appointment costs between R400 and R600, depending on the facility and how urgently you need the medical test and the certificate.

How long is a PDP medical certificate valid?

A PDP medical form is valid two months before your PDP or PrDP submission date. So, ensure the document is not over two months old when applying for a PDP (professional driving permit) or PrDP (public driving permit).

How much is the PrDP fee in South Africa?

In Gauteng, a PrDP application fee is R96, while the issuing fee is R204.

What are the requirements for PDP in South Africa?

You need the following things to apply for a PrDP (public driving permit) in SA:

Identity document (ID), driver's license card, or valid South African passport

Four identical black-and-white photographs.

A valid driving license (same code of vehicle for which you are applying)

Training certificate (if applicable)

Medical report certificate (only valid if not older than two months).

Any other professional driving permit or public driving permit you hold

Proof of postal and residential address (utility bill) or an affidavit declaring that you live at someone else's place and a utility bill attached to the affidavit

If you stay at an informal settlement, bring a letter with an official date stamp from the ward councilor confirming your postal and residential address

A filled-out medical form for PDP (only valid if not older than two months)

A filled-out professional driving permit form (PD1)

The prescribed fee

How long does it take to get a PDP in South Africa?

Your permit may be ready within a maximum of 12 weeks. Your Driving License Testing Centre (DLTC) will inform you once the PrDP card is ready for collection.

Learning how to download the medical form for PDP is essential for anyone driving a commercial vehicle in South Africa. The form is crucial when applying for a PrDP (public driving permit).

