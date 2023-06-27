Springbok salary: how much do the players earn in 2023?

Rugby is arguably one of South Africa's sports, with rugby players among the country's top celebrities. Rugby players also take home a considerable income, thanks to the sport's popularity in South Africa. Here, we discuss the average Springbok salary for a local rugby player and other intriguing facts surrounding their income.

Willie le Roux passes the ball during the Autumn International match between England and South Africa at Twickenham Stadium on 26 November 2022. Photo: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

The average rugby player's salary in South Africa is enough to provide them with a comfortable life filled with large properties, high-end vehicles, and picture-perfect holidays. Certain players also get brand sponsors, increasing their income.

Fan favourites and hugely successful players tend to get brand sponsors, which adds to their net worth and popularity. So, how much does an SA rugby player earn? And who are the highest earners on the team?

How much do you get paid in rugby?

International players representing their home country are paid a fixed match fee ranging from country to country. But the value is between $5,500 and $16,000 per player. However, it is essential to note that only some international clubs follow this payment format.

Who is the highest-paid Springbok?

The highest-paid South African rugby player to date is Handre Pollard. Handre Pollard’s salary is over a million Rand monthly, estimated at R2 589 713,73 monthly. He earns R31 076 564,81 ($1.52 million) annually.

In comparison, Eben Etzebeth’s salary was R18 million annually while playing club rugby at Toulon considered a considerable income for a rugby player. He now plays for the Sharks, but his current salary for his club and country remains undisclosed.

Handre Pollard is South Africa’s highest-earning player. Photo: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

How much is Siya Kolisi paid?

Siya Kolisi is the Springbok caption, increasing fans' curiosity about his income. Siya Kolisi’s salary annually was last reported to be R609 375,00, but this remains unconfirmed.

Siya Kolisi’s earnings per month are most widely reported at R300 000,00 a month for his national team and R48 000,00 a month while he was playing for the Sharks. He has since left the Sharks to play club rugby in France.

How much does a rugby player earn in South Africa per month?

The average rugby player's salary in South Africa per month depends on the club they play and the ranking of the team in question. The value can range anywhere from R15 000,00 monthly to R50 000,00.

Siya Kolisi celebrated his try during the Autumn International match between France and South Africa at Orange Velodrome on 12 November 2022. Photo: Johnny Fideli

Source: Getty Images

How much does a Springbok rugby player earn per game?

There are specific fixed fees for international players, but the exact value that Springbok players receive has yet to be discovered. We can confirm fees increase depending on how you place in leagues.

For example, South African Rugby Union provided bonuses for making it through the quarter-final, semi-final, and final in the 2019 World Cup, which saw each player receiving an estimated R1.3 million for the three mentioned matches.

How much do South African sevens players get paid?

According to Rugby Dome, the average contract for a Blitzboks sevens player is R630 000,00, and some marquee players may earn about R1.1 million annually. A player on their first entire sevens contract may earn a starting salary of R190 000,00.

On the other hand, women's sevens players earn less. The average salary for a South African women's sevens player is R221 000,00, and the highest earns take home around R264 000,00. An entry-level player may earn a beginner's salary of about R185 000,00.

Siya Kolisi, Steven Kitshoff and Malcolm Marx (left to right) sang the national anthem before a Rugby Championship match between Argentina Pumas and South Africa Springboks in 2022. Photo: Daniel Jayo

Source: Getty Images

What is the salary cap for SA rugby teams?

South Africa's salary cap for rugby players was recently increased from R71 million to R85 million before the 2023-24 season. The franchises can also contract up to four marquee players, which are excluded from the salary cap.

The average Springbok salary depends on the experience each player has and which accomplishments they achieve. But, the average income is still significant, making each player enough money to live comfortably.

READ ALSO: All available bursaries for studying to become a pilot in South Africa 2022

Briefly.co.za wrote an article for high-school leavers hoping to study to become a pilot but may need more funds.

Here, we detail all of the available bursaries for studying this profession.

Source: Briefly News