Rappers live crazy lives. Some party like there is no tomorrow, flash huge sums of money, drugs, and guns online, or get into feuds that unfortunately send some to the grave too soon. Such is the tragic story of the talented uprising rapper Gee Money. He was killed after being involved in one of the most public feuds with rival music group NBA group. But who killed Gee Money? Find out in this read!

Gee Money is one of the many young talents who left way too soon and with a ton of untapped potential. He unfortunately never got to finish what he started because his life was mercilessly taken from him one fateful morning. So what happened, and who took away his life? Here is everything you need to know about the late rapper.

Gee Money's profile summary

Gee Money's real name: Garrett Burton

Garrett Burton Nickname: Gee Money, Da Real Gee Money

Gee Money, Da Real Gee Money Date of birth: 15th June 1995

15th June 1995 Place of birth: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Da Real Gee Money's age when he died: 22 years

22 years Died: 10th September 2017, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

10th September 2017, Baton Rouge, Louisiana Education: Susan E. Wagner High School and SUNY Morrisville College.

Susan E. Wagner High School and SUNY Morrisville College. Former profession: Rapper

Rapper Former group: TBG

TBG Gee Money's height: 5' 11"

5' 11" Former residence: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Daughter: Kylie

Kylie YouTube: Da Real Gee Money Official

Who was Gee Money?

He was a famous rapper from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, who also went by the name Da Real Gee Money. He was famous for hits such as Industry, All I Know, Put That Pride to the Side, Take It There, Jack Who? and The Recipe.

The rapper was born on 15th June 1995 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as Garrett Burton. At the time of his passing, he was 22 years old. For his education, Burton attended Susan E. Wagner High School and SUNY Morrisville College.

Body statistics

The rapper was 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighed roughly 90 kgs. Celebrities stand out for various things. It could be because of a name, dress code, physique, or trendy hairstyle. Well, for Burton, it was his hair.

Gee Money's hair always stole the spotlight. But, he also admitted in an interview with SayCheeseTv that most people kept asking about his hair. Well, he revealed that they were free formed locs that he achieved by accident. So, he termed his hairstyle as an accidental look.

Career

Before his unfortunate death, the rapper had a thriving career. He had released several hit songs and albums, some of which had become the street anthem. His G-Code 2017 album had hits such as Jack Who? and Put That Pride to the Side.

He had released numerous works, including collaborations with other stars like Q Red on The Track and DJ B-Real. Burton had even released a remix of the famous song Bodak Yellow by Cardi B. He was so good at his work that XXL named him one of the 12 Baton Rouge Rappers You Should Know in February 2017.

He was also part of the TBG group. So what does TBG stand for Gee Money? It stands for the Top Boy Gorilla (TBG) group. The TBG group had been feuding with the rival group Never Broke Again (NBA) for years. Their feud reached the boiling point after TBG rapper Garrett Burton was shot to death.

Gee Money's death

Gee Money and NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, never got along. However, things took a turn in 2017 when Burton released a song about Gaulden's sister with derogatory lyrics. Kentrell responded in a social media post, but that did not calm the situation but instead fueled the fire.

A month earlier, Burton had an interview with SayCheeseTv. He insinuated that Gaulden had become big-headed due to his success. He further revealed that the two would probably never make music together for several reasons. One of them was the drama with Kentrell's sister.

Burton added that rappers were doing the most to get fans' attention, including criminal activity. He was shot the next month.

Da Real Gee Money's death scene

The rapper was shot in a parking lot outside his recording studio on 10th September 2017. How many times was Gee Money shot? Where was Gee Money shot at? Was Gee Money shot in the head? These are some of the most frequently asked questions by fans online about the rapper's fatal shooting.

Gee Money's autopsy revealed that he had been shot in the head. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene. He left behind a beautiful daughter named Kylie.

Who killed Burton?

An associate of Baton Rouge rap artist NBA YoungBoy, Deandre Fields, better known as NBA Lil Pap, was in 2017 indicted for Garrett's murder. He was in 2019 arrested and charged with second-degree murder but was later released on a bond of $250, 000. He faces a mandatory life in prison if charged with Burton's death.

Garret Burton was a famous LA native and Baton Rouge rapper popularly known as Da Real Gee Money. He was part of the TBG group and was known for tracks like Jack Who? The Recipe, Industry, All I Know and Put That Pride to the Side. His life came to a tragic end in 2017 after being shot in a parking lot outside his recording studio.

