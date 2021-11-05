Musicians are usually celebrated worldwide for their fantastic work of entertaining, educating, informing, among other things. One such celebrity is Cdai Rapper. He is a famous rapper from Chicago, and some of his notable songs include Sucka, Shooters, Just To let You know, among others. Fans would love to know much about his songs, family, criminal charges, among other things. Keep reading to learn more.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Some of his notable songs include Sucka, Shooters, Just To let You know. Photo: @Courtney

Source: Instagram

How old is Cdai Rapper? The renowned musician was born on October 9, 1994. He is currently 26 years. His real name is Courtney Early. Although most people know him by his stage name, only his loyal fans know his birth name.

Profiles

Cdai Rapper's real name: Courtney Ealy

Courtney Ealy Stage name : Cdai Rapper

: Cdai Rapper Birthday : October 9, 1994

: October 9, 1994 Cdai Rapper's age: 26 years in 2021

26 years in 2021 Gender : Male

: Male Nationality : American

: American Profession : Rapper

: Rapper Marital status : Single

: Single Cdai Rapper Instagram : @cdai_600

: @cdai_600 Cdai Rapper Twitter: @22ShotCdai

@22ShotCdai Brother: Cordai Early

Cordai Early Styles : Hip-Hop

: Hip-Hop Occupation: Rapper

Rapper Cdai Rapper's net worth: Approximately $1 million

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Background info

He condemned his fellow members for neglecting them in jail while outside here, living in luxury, flexing money and jewellery, and posting about them on Instagram. Photo: @Courtney

Source: Instagram

When growing up, he faced many challenges, and that forced him into crime. Where is Cdai now? He is currently imprisoned at Menard Correctional Center. Previously, he was alleged to be involved in three murders and robbery before he turned 19.

Is Cdai Rapper married? No, he is still single. However, rumours were going around that he married in prison, but he denied the allegations.

Cdai Rapper's brother

Cdai had an older brother who goes by the stage name Edai. His real name was Cordai Early. Edai 600 was a Chicago-based rapper and was often credited as a pioneer of the Chicago drill scene. This is a style of trap music that originated in the city in early 2010.

Edai shot to fame in 2012 after his hit song Gucci. He was reportedly shot multiple times on the Sunday morning of August 1, 2021. The incident occurred at the intersection of 72nd Street and South Bennett Avenue. He was rushed to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he succumbed to gunshot injuries.

He was 32 years old at the time of his death. He left behind his two charming kids. One girl named Lataisia, aged nine years, and a boy named Kaiyel, aged 5.

Criminal charges

Cdai is a drill rapper from Chicago and also a 600 Black Disciplines gang member. On March 10, 2014, RondoNumbaNine, a member of the 600 Black Disciples gang, was charged with murder along with an unnamed associate for the murder of Javan Boyd. On March 18, the same year, it was revealed that he did the act in collaboration with Cdai.

As a result, he was sentenced to 38 years in prison. Since he was imprisoned, a photo of him has surfaced, and he looks different. From the picture, he looks aged, sporting a beard and afro. So who snitched on RondoNumbaNine and Cdai rapper? Cdai has long suggested that Tay 600, another Chicago rapper, snitched on them. RondoNumbaNine was found guilty of first-degree murder.

Cdai Rapper's release date

He was alleged to be involved in three murders and robbery before he turned 19. Photo: @Courtney

Source: Instagram

On February 2021, the rapper went on Instagram Live via a phone call and gave an update on his progress in prison. He said he would be out of jail sooner than people think. He also shouted out to his people, including Glo Gang, O-Block, and others.

Cdai Rapper's appeal

Cdai appealed to his fans and other 600 members to remember him and other locked-up members. While in prison, he made a phone call seeking money to pay for lawyers to help fight their cases. He condemned his fellow members for neglecting them in jail while outside here, living in luxury, flexing money and jewellery, and posting about them on Instagram.

Above is info about Cdai Rapper, a Chicago-based artist serving a 38-year sentence for killing a cab driver. Reports have it that he is expected to be released when he is 60 years old. However, he is still hopeful that he will be released sooner.

READ ALSO: Jabulani Ngcobo bio: age, family, cashflow, cars, net worth, profile

In other news, Briefly.co.za reported on November 4, 2021, about Jabulani Ngcobo's bio. Who is he? Jabulani Ngcobo, popularly known as Mr. Cashflow, is a South African entrepreneur, author, and motivational speaker.

Why is he famous? He became one of Durban's youngest self-made millionaires at the age of 27. Besides, he is the CEO and founder of Cashflow properties, a forex trading investment company. Read more about his bio here!

Source: Briefly.co.za