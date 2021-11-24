Who is Kira Kosarin? Being a celebrity means your life will be in public eyes and that fans will always want to know much about your life. The situation is no different for one, Kira Kosarin, a celebrated American actress and singer. So, how did Kira Kosarin become famous? She became a public sensation after starring as Phoebe Thunder in the Nickelodeon series The Thundermans. This article has more info about her family, career, net worth, and much more.

She became a public sensation after starring as Phoebe Thunder in the Nickelodeon series The Thundermans.

Source: Instagram

What does Kira Kosarin do now? In addition to her film and TV work, she has also built a large social media following and is one of the most-followed celebrities on TikTok. What is her net worth? Does she have children? Get this and much more in this article.

Kira Kosarin's profile and bio

Full Name : Kira Nicole Kosarin

: Kira Nicole Kosarin Nick Name : kirakosarin

: kirakosarin Date of Birth : October 7, 1997

: October 7, 1997 Age : 24 Years (As of 2021)

: 24 Years (As of 2021) Birth Place : New Jersey, United States

: New Jersey, United States Profession : Actress and Singer

: Actress and Singer Nationality: American

American Country : United States

: United States Hometown: New Jersey

New Jersey Kira Kosarin height : 1.73 M

: 1.73 M Zodiac Sign: Leo

Leo School: The Pine Crest School

The Pine Crest School Education Qualification : High School

: High School Parents: Danny Kosarin, Lauren Kosarin

Danny Kosarin, Lauren Kosarin Net worth : $2.3 Million

: $2.3 Million Tiktok Id: @kirakosarin

@kirakosarin Kira Kosarin Instagram : @kirakosarin

: @kirakosarin Kira Kosarin Twitter : @kirakosarin

: @kirakosarin Marital Status : unmarried

: unmarried Religion: Non-religious

Non-religious Hobbies: Acting, singing, dancing and playing video games

Acting, singing, dancing and playing video games Bra Size: 34C

34C Eye Colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Hair Colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Shoe Size: 9

Early life

She has built a large social media following and is one of the most-followed celebrities on TikTok.

Source: Instagram

How old is Kira Kosarin? Kira was born on October 7, 1997, in New Jersey, USA. Therefore, Kira Kosarin's age is 24 years as of 2021. She comes from a family that embraces art and entertainment, which played a crucial role in her career choice. Kira Kosarin's parents are Danny and Lauren. Her mother is a former Broad actress, and her father had a career as a record producer and music director. Her parents are of Ashkenazi descent and hail from Eastern Europe.

Relationships

Who is Kira Kosarin's best friend? She has been in a good relationship with Max Chester. Kira Kosarin and Jack Griffo wedding rumours cannot be substantiated. However, it is believed that Kira's first relationship was with her co-star actor of The Thundermans Jack Griffo in 2012. Does Kira Kosarin have a twin? No. However, they play as siblings on their show, which makes people think they are twins.

Education

While growing up, she used to dance and do gymnastics. She studied ballet at Boca Ballet Theatre and later attended middle school at Pine Crest School. After attending an acting on camera workshop, she was fascinated by acting, which prompted her to move to Los Angeles, California, in 2011 to pursue a career in acting.

Career

While growing up, she used to dance and do gymnastics.

Source: Instagram

She started her career as an actress and singer in the entertainment industry of the US. She made her acting debut in the popular TV series Shale It Up on Disney Channel.

In 2013, she made her appearance in the famous comedy TV series, The Thundermans, on the Nickelodeon channel. She performed well in her roles, and the series was a great success. The opportunity opened incredible doors for her in her acting career.

In 2014, she made yet another appearance in a film, One Crazy Cruise. In 2019, she was featured in the horror series Light as a Feather, where she played the lead role of Nadia.

Besides acting, she has also been singing. In 2019, she released her debut single titled Spy. Over the following years, she has released back-to-back singles. Kira Kosarin songs have been a great success in the American entertainment industry. Her singing prowess has made her collaborate with top musicians such as the popular Disco Jockey Carneyval.

Is Kira Kosarin and Jack Griffo related? Unfortunately, no. The stars are not related in any way. They just co-starred in the TV series The Thundermans.

Kira Kosarin movies and TV shows

Kira Kosarin songs have been a great success in the American entertainment industry.

Source: Instagram

2012: Shake It Up

2013–2018: The Thundermans

2014: AwesomenessTV

2015: One Crazy Cruise

2015: Nickelodeon's Ho Ho Holiday

2016: School of Rock

2016: Henry Danger

2016: Hell's Kitchen

2016–2017: Paradise Run

2017: Nickelodeon's Not So Valentine's Special

2017: Nickelodeon's Sizzling Summer Camp Special

2018: Lip Sync Battle Shorties

2018: Double Dare

2018: All About The Washingtons

2019: Good Trouble

2019: Lucky

2019: Welcome to the Wayne

2019: Light as a Feather

Above is every detail you would love to know about Kira Kosarin, the celebrated American singer and actress. Due to her impressive work, she has received several honours and accolades. Briefly.co.za wishes the young star the very best in her career and life endeavours.

