Is Jackson Mahomes gay? Age, partner, career, tiktok, cheerleader, net worth

Best known as the brother of the American Football star, Patrick Mahomes II, this entertainer has made a name for himself as a social media icon. However, following some bad decisions lately, fans wonder: what's up with Jackson Mahomes? This TikTok-er has certainly caused a stir, causing offence on numerous occasions, from Jackson Mahomes' water throwing scandal to disrespectfully dancing on the number of the deceased NFL legend Sean Taylor.

Jackson Mahomes has over 550,000 followers on TikTok and an additional 134 000 fans on Instagram.

Is Jackson Mahomes a cheerleader? Yes, he is part of the Chiefs Cheerleaders club, which changed its name from the Chiefettes in the 80s so that male cheerleaders can be brought back. He has openly stated that he is not, however, a homosexual and is indeed a lover of women, and he is currently dating Brittany Mathews.

Jackson Mahomes' profile

Full name: Jackson Mahomes

Jackson Mahomes Famous for: Tiktok and Instagram star

and star Gender: Male

Male Place of birth: Kansas City, United States

Kansas City, United States Date of birth: 15 May 2000

15 May 2000 Zodiac: Taurus

Taurus Age: 21 in 2021

21 in 2021 Current residence: Texas, US

Texas, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Sexuality: Straight

Straight Jackson Mahomes' wife: None

None Girlfriend: Brittany Mathews

Brittany Mathews Children: None

None Parents: Pat and Randi

Pat and Randi Siblings: Patrick Mahomes II and Mia Randall

Patrick Mahomes II and Mia Randall Height: 5 feet 8 inches (1.78 m)

5 feet 8 inches (1.78 m) Weight: 62 kg (134 lbs)

62 kg (134 lbs) Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown School: Studies marketing at the University of Missouri-Kansas City

Studies marketing at the University of Missouri-Kansas City Occupation: Social media icon

Social media icon Jackson Mahomes' net worth: $800,000 in 2021

$800,000 in 2021 Instagram: @jacksonmahomes

@jacksonmahomes Facebook: JacksonMahomes

JacksonMahomes Twitter: @jacksonmahomes

@jacksonmahomes Jackson Mahomes' tiktok: @jacksonmahomes

Jackson Mahomes and his girlfriend, Brittany Mathews, with his brother, Kansas City Chief's quarterback, Patrick Mahomes II.

Biography

This social media success story began on 15 May 2000 in the United States. As of 2021, Jackson Mahomes' age is 21 years old. His father, A former pro-athlete, is Pat Mahomes, and his mother's name is Randi (Martin).

He is one of three children, with a brother, Patrick Lavon Mahomes II and a younger sister named Mia Randall.

Jackson Mahomes' UMKC educational journey began in May 2020, where he studied marketing. The University of Missouri–Kansas City (UMKC) is a public research university in Missouri.

Patrick Mahomes II of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with fans as he walks off the field after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 48-9 at Arrowhead Stadium on 12 December 2021.

What does Jackson Mahomes do for a living?

From his participation on Instagram and TikTok, the 21-year-old has accumulated a sizable sum of money. In October 2016, he shared his first Instagram pic with his brother Patrick Mahomes II during the NFL Draft. Jackson Mahomes' memes have gathered over 134 thousand fans on his Instagram account.

He has amassed over 550,000 followers on his TikTok account, where he has captured the affections of multitudes of users with his lip-sync videos. However, the public has expressed criticism of several of his performances.

Patrick, the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, and his brother jointly appeared in a State Farm advertising campaign.

Jackson Mahomes' basketball career

Jackson was superb on the basketball courts in high school, something few people are aware of. In 2018, he graduated from Whitehouse High School in Texas, where he was the second-leading rebounder for the Wildcats' varsity squad.

However, unlike his family members, the young artist sought to showcase his skill in the genres of dance, music, and comedy and opted to live his own lifestyle.

He possessed an exceptional range of shooting ability, making multiple three-pointers anyplace on the floor, including a half-sized backyard court, in addition to being a rebounding leader.

Sean Taylor was a respected defensive back for the Washington Redskins before his untimely death in 2007.

Jackson Mahomes and Sean Taylor

Why are people mad at Jackson Mahomes? On the day that the Washington Football Team retired Sean Taylor's number, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback, Patrick, showed off his footwork by dancing on the #21. Sean Taylor, who was 24-years-old at the time, was killed in a home invasion in November 2007.

"I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx field. We were directed to stand in the area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family."

The youngster was chastised after making a TikTok clip of himself showing off his moves on the #21, which was viewed as disrespectful. His claim of the incident being "accidental" adds insult to injury, as the number was chained off from access to the public.

In September 2021, the TikTok sensation also caused a stir when he poured water on a Ravens fan after Kansas City Chief's loss at a game in Baltimore.

Jackson Mahomes might have just slacked off and lived off of his brother, Patrick's wealth, who has amassed a substantial net worth as an NFL quarterback but has chosen to carve out a career of his own. However, as an entertainer, it seems that this 21-year-old is on his way to making his first million from royalties earned from his social media presence on TikTok and Instagram.

