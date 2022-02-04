Who are King Zwelithini daughters and where are they today? (with images)

King Goodwill Zwelithini was the Zulu Nation's eighth ruler, and with a traditional polygamist lifestyle, he had five wives and even more children. Sadly, in May 2021, he passed away, and the family is squabbling over who has the right to take their father's title. Some of Goodwill's daughters have taken sides, so let us take a deeper look at these modern-day Zulu princesses and how they have represented the South African royal family.

King Zwelithini's daughters

This great leader was a proud father to several daughters, namely Ntandoyesizwe, Sibusile, Snethemba Bati, Nombuso, Nandi, Ntandoyenkosi Ka Zwelithini Ngcaweni, Ntombizosuthu Ka Zwelithini Duma and Bukhosibemvelo Zulu. His offspring are spread out between five wives, as is the traditional Zulu polygamist practice.

Princess Nombuso Zulu

Date of birth: 25 December 1973

25 December 1973 Age: 49 in 2022

49 in 2022 Mother: Queen Sibongile Dlamini

Queen Sibongile Dlamini Husband: Seshi Chonco (divorced)

Born on Christmas Day in 1973, Princess Nombuso is the daughter of Queen Sibongile Dlamini, the first wife of the late King Goodwill. In July 2005, she wed Seshi Chonco, who paid the traditional "ilobolo" comprising of 17 herd of cattle and R50,000 in cash. Sadly, the couple parted ways just two years later.

Princess Ntandoyenkosi Zulu

Full name: Ntandoyenkosi Ka Zwelithini Ngcaweni

Ntandoyenkosi Ka Zwelithini Ngcaweni Date of birth: 1982

1982 Mother: Queen Sibongile Dlamini

Queen Sibongile Dlamini Husband: Busani Ngcaweni

In 2005, Princess Ntandoyenkosi was granted the title of "Head of the Zulu Maidens" by her father. On 20 August 2008, she became the wife of the Presidential Deputy Director-General, Busani Ngcaweni. The couple share a brood of children, named Nellie Tembe, Vukile Tembe, Zamatonga, Mbali, and Nosipho.

Princess Ntandoyesizwe Zulu

Date of birth: 1976

1976 Mother: Queen Mantfombi Dlamini

Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Husband: Moses Tembe

Princess Ntandoyesizwe Zulu is the firstborn of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini's three daughters. The former model and beauty queen is currently married to Moses Tembe, with whom she runs a business dynasty.

Princess Sibusile Zulu

Date of birth: 1972

1972 Mother: Queen Buhle Mamathe

Princess Sibusile Zulu was shot in the leg and suffered brain injuries during a gang attack on a royal home in KwaMashu, a black settlement near Durban. During the incident, her mother was also wounded.

Princess Nandi Zulu

Date of birth: 30 May 1977

30 May 1977 Mother: Queen Buthle MaMathe

Queen Buthle MaMathe Husband: Mfundo Mtirara (divorced)

From the age of three to six, Princess Nandi travelled between Swaziland and SA. Mfundo Mtirara, the leader of the BaThembu tribe in the Eastern Cape, presented 150 head of cattle as "ilobolo" before the two were wed. The couple, however, divorced after two years, and the Princess was bound to secrecy by royal decree, refusing to reveal how the relationship failed.

Princess Snethemba Bati

Date of birth: 1989

1989 Mother: Queen Sibongile Dlamini

Sinethemba Bati Zulu was born in 1989, and, at 33 years old, she is the youngest of Queen Dlamini's daughters. She is a student at the University of Witwatersrand, and she is studying International Relations.

Princess Ntombizosuthu

Full name : Ntombizosuthu Ka Zwelithini Duma

: Ntombizosuthu Ka Zwelithini Duma Date of birth: 1979

1979 Mother: Queen Sibongile Dlamini

Queen Sibongile Dlamini Husband: Mbongiseni Duma

As the middle child of Queen Sibongile Dlamini, this princess will be 43 years old in 2022. Her husband, Mbongiseni Duma, allegedly paid an "ilobolo" valued at $1 million for her hand in marriage. Princess Ntombizosuthu is an entrepreneur who, with her spouse, runs Strategic Persuasions and Zamalwandle Transport Logistics.

Princess Bukhosibemvelo Zulu

Full name: Ntandoyenkosi Ka Zwelithini Ngcaweni

Ntandoyenkosi Ka Zwelithini Ngcaweni Date of birth: 1985

1985 Mother: Shiyiwe Mantfombi MaDlamini Zulu

Shiyiwe Mantfombi MaDlamini Zulu Husband: Sipho Nyawo

Princess Bukhosibemvelo Zulu Nyawo and her uncle, Prince Mbonisi Zulu, are alleged to have written the ruler a letter asking him to relinquish power.

“Princess Bukhosibemvelo has made it clear that the only person who is supposed to be on the throne is Prince Simingaye, King Misuzulu’s younger brother.”

King Zwelithini's wives

MaDlamini (born Sibongile Winifred Dlamini) (m. 27 December 1969)

Buthle MaMathe

Mantfombi Dlamini (m. 1973)

Mchiza, Nompumelelo (m. 25 July 1992)

Mafu, Zola Zelusiwe (m. 2004)

Who is the first wife of Zwelithini?

This title is up for debate. Queen Mantfombi Dlamini, despite being the third wife, rose to the position of Great Wife, and King Zwelithini's eldest son, Misuzulu Zulu, has taken his father's title.

Queen Sibongile, King Zwelithini's first wife, is presently fighting in court for a share of her late husband's assets based on the fact that she was the first to marry him and they were married in community of property.

Princess Ntandoyenkosi and Princess Ntombisuthu Zulu, her two daughters, are disputing the legitimacy of the king's will, saying that certain signatures are counterfeit. King Zwelithini's siblings, on the other hand, stand by Misuzulu Zulu's claim to the title.

Does Zwelithini have sons?

Out of all his many daughters, let us not forget to mention the male heirs. Sadly, the Zwelithini's first born son, Prince Lethukuthula, passed away in December 2020 due to a drug overdose.

The Zulu heirs

Queen MaDlamini's son, Prince Lethukuthula Zulu (1970)

Prince Dennis Njeru Mucheke, aka Charles (1984)

King Misuzulu Zulu (by Queen Mantfombi) (23 September 1974)

Prince Shlobosenkosi Zulu (via Queen Buhle MaMathe) (1988)

Does Misuzulu have a child?

The Zulu nation's current King is Misuzulu Sinqobile Hlomesakhishlangu kaZwelithini, who was born on 23 September 1974. He is the proud father of three boys, who stand a chance to inherit the throne in the years to come. He has two children with his wife, Ntokozo Mayisela, and another with amaMpondo royalty's Princess Wezizwe Sigcau.

King Zwelithini daughters have lived out their lives as South African Zulu Princesses. Sadly, since their father and the Queen Reagent's deaths, these sisters seem divided. The Royal Zulu family are in disputes regarding which of their brother are entitled to rule the kingdom, as not all believe that King Misuzulu has a valid right to the throne.

