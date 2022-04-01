Who is Zelie Timothy? Age, daughter, parents, height, profiles, net worth

Zelie Timothy is no new name in the showbiz industry. She is an Instagram star, model, entrepreneur, and brand ambassador from the Dominican Republic. Zelie caused a stir online after she made her relationship with Tyrese Gibson public on Instagram. Get to know more about her in this article!

The famous Instagram model is renowned for her incredible makeup tutorials and beauty tips. She started posting modelling pictures on Instagram in 2016. The beauty also runs a YouTube channel. Zelie Timothy's net worth is believed to range from $2 million to $3 million.

Zelie Timothy's profile summary and bio

Full name: Zelie Timothy

Zelie Timothy Year of birth: July 29, 1995

July 29, 1995 Place of birth: Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic Current residence: The United States of America

The United States of America Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Zelie Timothy's age: 26 years as of 2022

26 years as of 2022 Gender: Female

Female Zelie Timothy's height: 5 feet 7 inches

5 feet 7 inches Marital status: In a relationship

In a relationship Boyfriend: Tyrese Gibson

Tyrese Gibson Instagram: @zelietimothy

@zelietimothy YouTube: Zelie Timothy

Zelie Timothy Net worth: $2 million to $3 million

What is Zelie Timothy's nationality?

Zelie was born on July 29, 1995, in the Dominican Republic. The model has not revealed any information about her early life. Therefore, there are no details about Zelie Timothy's parents. However, she grew up in La Domenica with her cousins and siblings. Zelie Timothy's daughter is known as Za’riah.

What does Zelie Timothy do for a living?

She is a famous Instagram star model and brand ambassador and runs a YouTube channel that has about 11.7K subscribers. Her Instagram account has a mass following of about 516K, where she keeps her fans entertained by uploading her photos and vlogging videos.

She kick-started her career by working as a promotional model at Baby Phat Jeans LLC for about 14 years and later hosted Club Champagne in Houston and Club Allure in Atlanta.

Zelie also runs an OnlyFanPage account and charges her followers $28.99 per month.

In 2020, she started a company known as The Lash Mansion, which sells fake eyelashes.

Zelie Timothy's surgery

It is believed that the Instagram star underwent breast and butt surgery to aid her modelling career. Today, she is a highly sought-after model, and she promotes several fashion brands via her social media handles.

Zelie Timothy and Tyrese

In April 2021, the model revealed that she and Tyrese Gibson were in a relationship. She has also shared several pictures of herself with Tyrese on social media while having some good time.

Are Tyrese and Zelie Timothy still together?

Yes, the couple are still together. However, in September 2021, the couple went through a public breakup. However, a few weeks later, the two posted that they reconciled.

Tyrese has been previously married twice.

In January 2020, during an interview with Southside Dash Radio, the Instagram star revealed that despite being in a relationship with actor Tyrese, she is bisexual and mostly preferred women.

Zelie Timothy wears many hats regarding what she does on social media. However, despite being linked to several controversies, she remains firm in her endeavours and relationship with Tyrese Gibson.

