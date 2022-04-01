Who is Kristin Taylor? Age, boyfriend, animator, height, profiles, net worth

Kristin Taylor is no new name in the streets of Hollywood. She is an American stop-motion animator, entrepreneur, and artist. She rose to popularity after founding her media company known as Hi Big Dog Media. Apart from her notable achievements, she is also in a relationship with the father of her son, comedian, actor, and writer Chris D’Elia. Here is a glimpse into her life.

She is an American stop-motion animator, entrepreneur, and artist.

Source: Instagram

The American stop-motion animator gained an interest in her now-career in 2017. However, she developed an eye for arts from an early age, where she spent her time engaging in calligraphy projects. As a result, she has grown in her career and today, she can be termed as successful. Kristin Taylor's net worth is about $500K to $600K, which is a result of her ventures.

Kristin Taylor's biography

Kristin is the daughter of Kevin Taylor and Kelley McHenry.

Source: Instagram

She is the daughter of Kevin Taylor and Kelley McHenry. Her dad works as a software engineer. She has a younger brother known as Kyle Taylor whom she adores.

After completing high school, she joined the University of Missouri and graduated with a degree in software engineering. Taylor is a dog lover and she adopted a street dog and then named him Cooper.

Career

Kristin Taylor's animator career commenced after she completed her college studies. Her art is inspired by dogs, folktales, holidays, and hip-hop. She has worked on animation films such as Ratatouille and The Incredibles.

Kristin attended some UCLA summer programs to increase her knowledge of stop-motion animation. Doing so has enabled her to perfect her skills in Final Cut Pro, Dragonframe, and Premiere software.

Who is Kristin Taylor's boyfriend?

Kristin’s partner is known as Chris D’Elia. The couple commenced seeing each other after Chris divorced his ex-wife, actress Emily Montague. Chris and his ex-wife do not share any child. However, in February 2020, Kristin and Chris welcomed their bundle of joy, a son named Calvin D’Elia.

Kristin and Chris posing for a picture. The couple commenced dating after Chris divorced his ex-wife, actress Emily Montague.

Source: Instagram

Chris D’Elia is best known for portraying the role of Alex Miller on the NBC sitcom show Whitney. He has also featured on television series such as You, Little Evil, and Celeste & Jesse Forever.

In June 2020, Chris was accused of requesting teenagers for explicit pictures. The actor responded and stated that he at no point requested nudes from any underage women.

However, he later acknowledged the matter to his fans and stated that he was doing the work to be better. In 2021, he was also sued for asking a 17 year-old-girl for nudes. It is alleged that the actor and the young girl started communicating in 2014 via social media.

How old is Kristin Taylor? On January 9, 1992, Kristin was born in the United States of America. She is 30 years of age as of 2022.

Source: Instagram

It is alleged that he invited the then 17-year-old girl over to his comedy show, and later to his hotel room, where the two shared intimate moments. However, she revealed that she was still in high school and the actor started emotionally manipulating her.

The actor responded to the allegations in a video and stated that none of his before relationships were not consensual and legal. However, he admitted that he was wrong and was working on himself.

Kristin Taylor is indeed a strong woman. She has chosen to remain strong and support her partner despite facing sexual harassments accusations from different women.

